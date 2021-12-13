Pokemon GO: Which types of Pokemon have the most resistances?

When it comes to the Rock-Paper-Scissors nature of Pokemon and Pokemon GO, type advantages and resistances are a huge part of keeping the advantage in a given battle.

But what Pokemon types have the most resistances to other elemental types? In Pokemon GO, this answer is roughly the same as it would be in the other Pokemon games. However, the answer gets slightly more complicated when factoring in dual elemental-typed Pokemon. Regardless, the majority of high-resistance Pokemon in the mainline series, as well as Pokemon GO, are fully or partially Steel-type. Although Steel-type Pokemon possess a few weaknesses like any type, they sport a huge amount of resistances.

Pokemon GO: Top type pairings for resistances

Currently, in Pokemon GO, trainers looking for the highest possible number of resistances should look no further than a dual Steel/Electric-type Pokemon such as Magnemite, Magneton, and Magnezone. Although these Pokemon possess three weaknesses (Ground-type moves, in particular, hit them doubly with super effective damage), they also have a total of 12 elemental resistances. A number few Pokemon can match (though other Steel-type Pokemon can get close).

Pokemon like Alolan Marowak are great non-Steel-type alternatives that still have a large number of resistances (Image via Niantic)

Below Pokemon GO trainers can find a list of some of the best types in the game (along with Pokemon examples) when it comes to having a large number of elemental resistances:

11 Resistances

Mono Steel-type Pokemon (Registeel, Klinklang, Melmetal, Galarian Meowth)

Steel/Water-type Pokemon (Empoleon)

Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon (Mawile, Zacian, Klefki)

10 Resistances

Steel/Ground-type Pokemon (Steelix, Excadrill, Galarian Stunfisk, Alolan Dugtrio)

Steel/Psychic (Metagross, Jirachi, Bronzong)

Steel/Fire (Heatran)

Steel/Flying (Skarmory)

9 Resistances

Steel/Bug-type Pokemon (Forretress, Scizor, Trash Form Wormadam, Durant, Genesect)

Steel/Rock (Aggron, Bastiodon, Probopass)

Fire/Ghost (Alolan Marowak, Chandelure)

8 Resistances

Steel/Ice (Alolan Sandslash)

Steel/Fighting (Lucario, Cobalion, Zamazenta)

Water/Poison (Tentacruel, Qwilfish, Skrelp)

7 Resistances

Fire/Flying (Moltres, Charizard, Ho-Oh, Talonflame)

Fire/Rock (Magcargo)

Fire/Dark (Houndoom)

Water/Fighting (Poliwrath)

Water/Fairy (Azumarill)

This list may be subject to change as Pokemon GO adds more Pokemon from more recent generations, specifically from games such as Pokemon Sun and Moon and Pokemon Sword and Shield. However, unless Game Freak and The Pokemon Company release new Pokemon types in the immediate future, this list should remain relatively concrete and not change significantly. Pokemon and Pokemon GO's type matchups have remained relatively unchanged since the inclusion of the Fairy-type in the Generation VI Pokemon titles.

