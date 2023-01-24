Pokemon GO Wigglytuff raid guide (January 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Wigglytuff is currently headlining the raid rotation in Pokemon GO. It is available as a 3-star raid boss starting Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. local time. This Pocket Monster demands proper attention and powerful team formation while battling.

Wigglytuff has potent moves along with the dual typing of Normal and Fairy. That said, its overall strength gets further boosted during the raid hours, making it even harder to deal with. Pokemon GO players who understand the type-battles correctly can easily conquer the raid boss with smaller teams or even solo play. Here is a complete guide to the raid boss and all the aspects around it.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Avoid using Dragon, Ghost, Bug, and Dark-type moves while battling Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO.

Players can now battle 3-Star Raid boss Wigglytuff in Pokemon GO. With a max CP of 2178 in normal times and stats of 156 Attack, 90 Defense, and 295 Stamina, Wigglytuff may seem like a formidable opponent at first glance. However, trainers can easily take down this fluffy pink creature with the right strategy and team.

Wigglytuff has an unbalanced stats spread, focusing on stamina and a weak defense. This means that trainers should focus on exploiting their weak defense first, which can be achieved using strong Poison and Steel-type moves. Wigglytuff also has high stamina, so Pokemon GO players should expect a long-lasting battle and formidable monsters that can last longer during battles.

One of the key aspects that trainers can exploit in their battle against Wigglytuff is its weakness against Steel and Poison-type moves. Additionally, using Pokemon that match their attribute type and their attack type will deliver the Same Type of Attack Bonus (STAB). These effects greatly boost your Pocket Monster's damaging power and inflict major injuries on rival fighters.

Using the STAB effect aligned with Wigglytuff's weakness can make it easier for a small-sized player group to defeat the raid easily. Pokemon GO players can use the following Pocket Monsters to counter the 3-star raid boss Wigglytuff:

Nihilego : Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Metagross : Bullet Punch and Flash Cannon

: Bullet Punch and Flash Cannon Attack Deoxys : Zen Headbutt and Zap Cannon

: Zen Headbutt and Zap Cannon Roselia : Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

: Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb Darkrai : Snarl and Sludge Bomb

: Snarl and Sludge Bomb Overqwil : Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb

: Poison Sting and Sludge Bomb Gengar: Lick and Sludge Bomb

It is worth noting that Wigglytuff has several resistances to keep in mind, including Dragon, Ghost, Bug, and Dark-type moves, meaning that Pokemon GO trainers should avoid using these types of moves as much as possible during the battle.

Regarding rewards, trainers can expect to earn a decent amount of Stardust and Wigglytuff candy upon defeating the raid boss. However, the Shiny variant of Wigglytuff is locked and unavailable during raids.

Overall, Wigglytuff may initially seem like a tough opponent, but trainers can easily take it down with the right strategy and team. Remember to focus on exploiting its weak defense and bringing along heavy-hitting Poison and Steel-type monsters. This step is the fastest known way to defeat this 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO.

