Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 continues the fun and festivities of Part 1. While there are no new Pokemon debuts in this half, Psyduck and Golduck appear for the first time in holiday attires. Apart from them, there are plenty of event bonuses, wild encounters, raid bosses, and research questlines for players to sink their teeth into.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 1 runs from Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10 am local time to Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 schedule

Expand Tweet

Winter Holiday Part 2 schedule will begin on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 debuts

The following Pocket Monsters will appear during the event for the first time in-game:

Shiny Vanillite debut

Psyduck wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Golduck wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 event bonuses

The event bonuses for players to enjoy are as follows:

During the Winter Holiday event, trainers can choose the bonus they want to receive for completing Timed Research—either double XP for catching Pokémon or double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Increased XP and Stardust from opening Gifts.

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 wild encounters

The wild encounters for the event with an increased spawn rate are as follows:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Psyduck wearing holiday attire[shiny encounter available]

Seel [shiny encounter available]

Eevee wearing a holiday hat [shiny encounter available]

Swinub [shiny encounter available]

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon [shiny encounter available]

Snorunt [shiny encounter available]

Spheal [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Darumaka [shiny encounter available]

Vanillite [shiny encounter available]

Cubchoo [shiny encounter available]

Cryogonal [shiny encounter available]

Cetoddle

Sneasel [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Piloswine (rare encounter)

Amaura [shiny encounter available] (rare encounter)

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 raids

Expand Tweet

The event raid schedule is as follows:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon [shiny encounter available]

Crabrawler

Cetoddle

Three-Star Raids

Dewgong

Lapras [shiny encounter available]

Delibird wearing a holiday ribbon [shiny encounter available]

Glaceon wearing an Undersea Holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 2 km egg hatches

The following Pocket Monsters will hatch from 2 km eggs during Winter Holiday Part 2:

Psyduck wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Eevee wearing a holiday hat [shiny encounter available]

Smoochum [shiny encounter available]

Galarian Darumaka

Amaura [shiny encounter available]

Pokemon GO Winter Holiday Part 2 Timed Research and Field Research encounters

The branching free Timed Research from Winter Holiday Part 1 will still be available. Trainers can also purchase a Winter Holiday paid Timed Research questline from the in-game shop.

The Field Research task encounters available during the event are as follows:

Pikachu wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter available]

Psyduck wearing holiday attire [shiny encounter available]

Shellder [shiny encounter available]

Jynx [shiny encounter available]

Lapras [shiny encounter available]

Stantler wearing a holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Spheal wearing a holiday scarf [shiny encounter available]

Snover [shiny encounter available]

Glaceon wearing an Undersea holiday outfit [shiny encounter available]

Vanillite [shiny encounter available]

Crabrawler

Mega Abomasnow energy

Mega Glalie energy

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || PokeStop Showcases December 2023 || Best Pokemon GO Fast Attacks