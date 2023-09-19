Pokemon GO Wobbuffet PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO has creatures from across all generations of the main series games. Each creature has something unique to offer its trainer: some are hard hitters, some are defensive Goliaths, and others have never-ending HP bars. Wobbuffet is a creature that belongs to the last category.

Despite its otherwise ordinary capabilities, it is a creature worth catching and spending resources behind.

Wobbuffet has access to a very limited move pool in Pokemon GO. That said, it might be confusing for some to choose which will give them the best value out of the critter. This guide will take you through the Pokemon's moveset for different in-game situations.

Which moves can Wobbuffet learn in Pokemon GO?

Wobuffet in the anime (Image via TPC)

Wobuffet can learn the following Fast Attacks in Niantic's mobile game:

Splash

Counter

Charm

The Charged Attacks that the critter can learn are:

Mirror Coar

Frustration

Return

Before moving on to its best moveset in different situations, it is important to know the critter's elemental typing. Being a pure Psychic-type, the Pocket Monster gets the benefit of same-type-attack-bonus (STAB) when using moves of that type.

Wobbuffet is a massively Stamina-weighted creature. It has a base 60 Attack and 106 Defense, but compensates with its 382 Stamina.

Best PvP moveset for Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO

Unlike most Pocket Monsters in the game, Wobbuffet can learn only one Charged Attack. Keeping that in mind, here is Wobuffet's best moveset for GO Battle League:

Fast Attack: Counter

Charged Attack: Return/Mirror Shot

Counter is Wobuffet's best choice of Fast Attack since it has an excellent damage-to-energy ratio. The Fighting-type attack deals four damage per turn and farms 3.5 energy. This move surpasses Charm in value for Wobbuffet since it can hit opposing Dark-types for super effective damage.

For Charged Attack, the Patient Pokemon has only Mirror Shot as its default option. The Attack deals 72 damage (STAB included) and costs 55 energy.

In case you find, catch, and purify its Shadow form, you can get access to Return, which is a much better option. This Normal-type move deals 130 damage and costs 70 energy.

You should avoid using Wobbuffet as an attacker in Gym Battles or raids at all costs since the critter has no hope of winning out against even the weakest opponents.

On the bright side, Wobbuffet can be an effective defender in Gyms thanks to its deep HP bar. It can keep taking hits and make it difficult for the attacker to remove it from the gym. Its best moveset for the purpose is:

Fast Attack: Charm

Charged Attack: Mirror Coat

Best counters to Wobbuffet in Pokemon GO

If you ever encounter a Wobbuffet, it will be in the Great League of Pokemon GO Battle League. The best counter for this Pocket Monster in this format are:

Shadow Gligar

Shadow Alolan Ninetales

Azumarill

Registeel

Lickitung

Wobbuffet is available in the Season of Adventures Abound as a reward for completing Field Research tasks during the Psychic Spectacular event and as well as from GO Battle League.