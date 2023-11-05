Pokemon GO Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day Special Research: All tasks and rewards

November's Community Day in Pokemon GO features Wooper and Paldean Wooper. In fact, it marks the latter's debut in Niantic's mobile game. The event, as usual, will kick off at 2 pm local time and go on till 5 pm local time on Sunday, November 5, 2023. During the event, Wooper and Paldean Wooper will spawn in large numbers all around you.

There are a bunch of event bonuses, as well as a paid Special Research story called "A Muddy Buddy." A ticket for it can be purchased from the in-game shop for US $1 (or equivalent regional pricing). This article covers everything you need to know about it.

How to complete Pokemon GO A Muddy Buddy Special Research: All tasks and rewards

Wooper Community Day - A Muddy Buddy: Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper - Wooper encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times - 20x Wooper Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Paldean Wooper encounter, 1x Incense

Wooper Community Day - A Muddy Buddy: Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokémon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper - Wooper

Evolve 3 Wooper or Paldean Wooper - 30x Wooper Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Paldean Wooper encounter, 1x Incubator

Wooper Community Day - A Muddy Buddy: Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper - Wooper

Evolve 1 Wooper or Paldean Wooper - 50x Wooper Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Quagsire encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Wooper Community Day - A Muddy Buddy: Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward - Paldean Wooper encounter

Claim Reward - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Clodsire encounter, 3x Rare Candy

Pokemon GO Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day event bonuses

The following event bonuses will be active during the November Community Day in Pokemon GO:

2x catch candy.

1/4 Hatch Distance for Eggs that are placed in Incubators during the event period.

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and above to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last three hours.

Snapshots during Community Day will contain a special surprise.

One additional Special Trade can be made to take the total number to two. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Trades will require half the usual amount of Stardust. [will last from 2 PM local time to 10 PM local time]

Pokemon GO Wooper and Paldean Wooper Community Day Field Research task and rewards

You can get event-exclusive Field Research tasks by spinning PokeStops during the November Community Day. Each of them will require you to catch three Wooper or Paldean Wooper. The potential rewards are as follows:

Wooper [shiny encounter available]

Paldean Wooper [shiny encounter available]

5x Great Ball

2x Ultra Ball

2x Pinap Berry

500x Stardust

