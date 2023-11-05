Pokemon GO Wooper and Paldean Wooper raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Wooper and Paldean Wooper are the spotlighted creatures for the November 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO. They will be appearing in large numbers in the wild from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on Sunday, November 5, 2023. After this period elapses, they may also be encountered as 4-star raid bosses from 5 pm to 10 pm local time. You can only attend these raids in person, as Remote Raid passes are not allowed.

Once you defeat the raid boss, Wooper and Paldean Wooper will spawn around the Gym and will have the Community Day shiny rates. This article will tell you what the best counters for each raid are.

Wooper and Paldean Wooper's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Wooper and Paldean Wooper weaknesses (Image via Niantic)

Wooper from the Johto Region is a Water and Ground-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it has only one weakness: Grass. Its stats are as follows:

Attack: 75

Defense: 66

Stamina: 146

Paldean Wooper is a Poison and Ground-type critter and has four weaknesses: Water, Ice, Psychic, and Ground. It has the following stats:

Attack: 75

Defense: 66

Stamina: 146

As a 4-star raid boss, they will have 7,684 CP and 9,000 HP to their name, respectively. Johto Wooper can use Mud Shot and Water Gun as Fast Attack, while it uses Dig, Body Slam, or Mud Bomb as Charged Attack. Paldean Wooper has access to Mud Shot and Poison Jab as Fast Attacks and Dig, Sludge Wave, and Body Slam as Charged Attacks.

Best counters to Wooper and Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO

Best counters to Johto Wooper

Counters to Johto Wooper in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon GO)

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shaymin (Sky) with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow Trangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Best counters to Paldea Wooper

Counters to Paldean Wooper in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswie with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower/Blizzard

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Metagross with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Blizzard

Wooper and Paldean Wooper catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Both forms of Wooper can be caught at 330-336 CP at level 20 without Weather Boost and at 412-458 CP at level 25 with it. Johto Wooper is boosted by Rainy and Sunny weather, while Paldean Wooper is boosted by Cloudy or Sunny conditions.

Both these creatures will be available in their shiny forms after you defeat them in these raids.

