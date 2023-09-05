Pokemon GO Wooper and Quagsire shiny guide

Pokemon GO's Adventures Abound season has begun, and trainers have plenty to be excited about. In addition to finding new and exciting Pocket Monsters, players will have the opportunity to catch existing 'mons, including the shiny variants that they may have missed out on before. For example, some trainers may still be hunting for a shiny Wooper or Quagsire. While these two creatures are relatively common in Pokemon GO, finding their shiny variants can be quite challenging.

Fortunately, trainers have a perfect chance to acquire both shinies during this upcoming event. Specifically, Wooper is having a Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO on September 5, 2023.

Catching shiny Wooper and Quagsire in Pokemon GO

Shiny Wooper will be spawning much more often in the wild during its Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour (Image via Leekduck)

On September 5, 2023, from 6:00–7:00 PM local time, Pokemon GO will implement Wooper's Spotlight Hour. During this hour, there will be a high volume of Wooper spawns, providing more opportunities to encounter the Pokemon in its shiny form. While Quagsire won't receive the same spawning treatment, fans can evolve a shiny Wooper into a shiny Quagsire.

How to get shiny Wooper/Quagsire during Wooper's Spotlight Hour

Make sure you have plenty of Pokeballs, Pinap Berries, Incense, and Lure Modules before the event starts. Activate an Incense right from the beginning and keep it active as much as possible. While the Incense is active, keep moving, as this refreshes spawns around your character as you proceed. As you progress through the game, place Lure Modules on nearby Pokestops. Combining Lure Modules with Incense can significantly boost Wooper spawns. Tap on and catch any Wooper you can find, as even the non-shinies will still net you candies. As long as you're diligent and are maximizing your wild spawns and entering every encounter, you should be able to find a shiny Wooper or two before this Pokemon GO event ends.

If players aren't able to attend Wooper's Spotlight Hour event. Wooper can still be found in the wild in various locations, especially near lakes and rivers, which occasionally appear in most game map locations at random intervals. Shinies aren't guaranteed, but every Wooper encounter is another potential opportunity.

Wooper can also be found in 2km and 5km eggs, as a reward for Field Research tasks, and in Shadow Form as a Team GO Rocket grunt team member. Currently, these options don't appear to be available during the early moments of the Adventures Abound season, but trainers should keep their eyes open for any developments.

Moreover, Quagsire can occasionally be encountered in the wild and elsewhere, but it doesn't tend to crop up as often as its prior evolution. Since this is the case, trainers are typically best served catching a shiny Wooper and using their candy to evolve it into a shiny Quagsire.