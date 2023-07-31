Pokemon Horizons Episode 16: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' 15th episode aired just a few days ago in Japan on July 28, 2023. After assisting Liko with her memory loss, the Rising Volt Tacklers are determined to retrieve her beloved pendant, which has been swiped by Spinel of the Explorers. The stage appears to be set for the series' 16th episode, titled "As Long as I'm With Quaxly, I Can Do It," set to air on August 4, 2023.

But how can fans tune in to this new episode of Pokemon Horizons? Truth be told, doing so is a bit trickier than meets the eye since the series is still only broadcasting in Japan. Be that as it may, Pokefans hoping to catch the latest episode of the Pokemon franchise's newest animated offering have a few options available to them.

Where, when, and ways to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 16

Although Pokemon Horizons has debuted a trailer for the anime's dub outside of Japan, the broadcast hasn't kicked off quite yet. If players want to stay appraised of the ongoing story, they'll need to rely on the Japanese broadcast, which certainly makes things difficult for fans who don't live in the series' home country.

Fortunately, Pokemon Horizons watchers have a few alternatives available to them. Specifically, fans can catch the episode complete with multi-language subtitles thanks to the efforts of the community. In addition to uploads of the new episode popping up on Twitch and YouTube, many third-party anime sites will also host the upload.

The options named above are technically in violation of Fair Use and Creative Commons laws in most countries, but the uploaders are typically ones that have to face reprisal. At any rate, watchers likely won't be penalized for watching third-party uploads of the episode, but it doesn't hurt to use a VPN just to be on the safe side.

On the subject of VPNs, these useful tools also allow fans who have access to certain streaming services to watch Pokemon Horizons as well. Specifically, each new episode of the series tends to be placed on the Japanese iteration of Amazon Prime Video after its initial airing. VPNs can be used to set a watcher's location to Japan, allowing them to bypass the region blocks Prime Video has in place.

At any rate, Pokemon Horizons' 16th episode is set to air on August 4, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. Fan-made or official uploads should appear in the following days.

Examining Pokemon Horizons' Episode 16 preview and what may wait in store

Pokemon Horizons' next episode appears to deal substantially with the fallout from Episode 15, where the Rising Volt Tacklers are preparing to retrieve Liko's pendant from the Explorers and Spinel in particular. The preview shows Liko and Dot taking on Spinel in battle, though things seem to get intense when the rest of the heroes show up to help.

In addition to Dot and Liko facing off against Spinel, Roy and Friede are also shown with Fuecoco and Charizard respectively. While it's unclear if they'll be participating in the battle, they should be great moral support if nothing else, as Spinel will sure to be a tough opponent for Dot and Quaxly.

Hopefully, the Rising Volt Tacklers are capable of getting Liko's pendant back and pushing back the Explorers. Our heroes have long been aiming to depart for the Galar region in the past few episodes, so perhaps the Explorers will have to take some time to mend if they're defeated in Episode 16.

After all, the mysteries surrounding the ancient Pokeballs and the black Rayquaza are still lingering, and the Rising Volt Tacklers may have a tough trail to follow after losing extra time in Paldea.