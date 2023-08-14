Pokemon Horizons Episode 18: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons continued on for its heroes and watchers on August 11, 2023, with the 17th overall episode in the series. The Rising Volt Tacklers are still quite a ways away from the Galar region, but Roy and his teammates learned a few new tricks while training with Captain Pikachu. Moreover, it appears that the next episode may very well focus on "Cap" once again.

For franchise fans who may want to check out Pokemon Horizons, it may not be a bad idea to jump in and catch up to Episode 18 to fill in the blanks on the ongoing story surrounding Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers. But how can prospective watchers do so when the show is only airing in Japan at the moment?

The answer is a little tricky, but it's entirely possible to catch Pokemon Horizons shortly after its initial airdate on most weeks.

How, when, and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 18

Since Pokemon Horizons is still being aired locally in Japan, it can be pretty difficult to catch new episodes as they arrive. Episode 18 is lined up to debut on August 18, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. This isn't an issue for fans in Japan, but how can watchers outside the country catch the new episode?

There are a few options on the table, though they depend on what fans have available to them. For example, Pokemon Horizons' episodes make their way to the Japanese iteration of Amazon Prime Video after airing, so fans could technically use a VPN to bypass the region restriction. But this version of the episode likely doesn't come subtitled.

As another alternative to opt for is that the fan community tends to re-upload episodes of Pokemon Horizons on sites like YouTube, Twitch, and also third-party anime streaming sites, complete with subtitles. However, this can sometimes take a few days after the episode's original airdate, and it's best for watchers to keep their VPN handy since re-uploads violate copyright laws.

In this situation, the uploaders tend to be the ones that bear the punishment for uploading the copyrighted episodes, so watchers shouldn't be penalized. However, having a VPN active certainly adds another layer of protection just to be safe.

What will happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 18?

It appears that the heroes of the series will have finally made their way to the Galar region in Episode 18, based on the preview provided at the end of Episode 17. Friede seems to reminisce about how he met Captain Pikachu as a youth, and the Galarian gym leader Kabu will make an appearance as well.

Meanwhile, it appears that the ancient Pokeball that once held the black Rayquaza is still very much in the narrative picture. Liko may meet a new partner with a Hatenna, and Fuecoco and Sprigatito will be seen battling what is presumptively Kabu's Centiskorch during a gym battle.

All of this certainly seems exciting, but this animated series still has its villains, and the Explorers are still on the hunt in Episode 18's preview. After Spinel failed to steal Liko's pendant, the sinister organization likely still has plenty of tricks up its sleeves to retrieve the pendant and Liko as well, who is considered the key to activating its hidden powers.

There's still plenty to look forward to in this new Pokemon anime, so fans won't want to miss out Episode 18, regardless of how they choose to view it.