Pokemon Horizons Episode 26 recap: Mishaps with Terapagos

Pokemon Horizons continues onward in its second story arc with Episode 26 Terapagos's Adventure as our heroes come to grips with the latest addition to the Rising Volt Tacklers. There are a lot of mysteries surrounding the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos, some of which get answered in this episode and some of which may only be addressed later on in the current arc.

Compared to the last few episodes, Pokemon Horizons Episode 26 is a bit more laid back. There's still action to be had, but the emphasis has certainly switched a bit toward exposition. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, as there are plenty of question marks as the series continues that could use a little exploration.

Regardless, if Pokemon Horizons fans haven't caught Episode 26, it doesn't hurt to examine its events.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 26's story

Terapagos has a penchant for running off in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 26 begins with the Rising Volt Tacklers spending time together on the Brave Asagi and giving their Pokemon some tasty snacks. However, Terapagos doesn't appear to like the food being given to it, and Liko notices at the episode's outset that it has run off to somewhere on the airship.

After scouring the decks of the ship, Liko and Roy find Terapagos on its back, unable to stand up. The Legendary Pokemon appeared to have tried to eat a crate of Oran Berries and ended up toppling over. Liko begins to learn small facts about Terapagos and notes them as it continues to adventure through the Brave Asagi.

Terapagos interrupts one of Dot's Nidothing videos in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Terapagos interrupts one of Dot's Nidothing videos, Liko gets embarrassed, but Dot explains to our Pokemon Horizons hero that Terapagos is experiencing many new things since it was asleep in Liko's pendant for ages. Terapagos soon runs off again, leading Liko to ask Sprigatito where it went, and Sprigatito's jealousy of other Pokemon close to Liko resurfaces.

Hatenna leads Liko to the exterior of the Brave Asagi where Terapagos is climbing the front of the airship. With the immense winds, Terapagos begins to lose its balance, and Liko risks her well-being by climbing the front of the ship to save it. Sprigatito rushes back inside and alerts Liko's grandmother Diana, who rushes in with her Arcanine to save her granddaughter and Terapagos.

Diana and Arcanine save Liko and Terapagos from the turbulent winds (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back in the safety of the Brave Asagi, Liko thanks her grandmother and Sprigatito for saving her, but Sprigatito walks off with an attitude. Diana opens the memoirs of the ancient trainer Lucius and shows Liko additional information about Terapagos before stating that she believes that if Liko meets the remaining member of Lucius' "Six Heroes" Pokemon, Terapagos' full power might awaken.

Liko strengthens her resolve to bring Terapagos to Rakua, Lucius' purported Pokemon paradise. Diana gives her granddaughter Lucius' trainer belt, stating that her best traits have grown thanks to her meeting Sprigatito. Liko then runs to the captain's quarters to reconcile with Sprigatito and thank it for changing her for the better at the start of the Pokemon Horizons story.

Friede details the remaining members of the Six Heroes that the team hasn't found (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons protagonist brings together the Rising Volt Tacklers and states that she wishes to help Terapagos reach Rakua, and the team agrees to assist. To find Rakua, the group decides to find Entei, Kleavor, Lapras, and the Black Rayquaza who joined Lucius on his adventures. However, the group realizes that they have no leads on Entei/Lapras, and Kleavor hasn't appeared in centuries.

Be that as it may, Dot points out that the Black Rayquaza has continued to be reported in the Galar region, leading the team to set course for the land once more. Elsewhere, the sinister Explorers Onia and Zirc rest on their submarine, stating that Amethio is in deep thought about something after the group's discussion about Terapagos.