Pokemon Horizons Episode 33: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 appears to be shaping up for a showdown with the elusive Black Rayquaza, with the gang making another substantial step on the path to the paradise of Rakua in Episode 32. The release date for the latest entry in the saga is set in Japan for December 15, 2023. So fans won't have to wait long to see how the encounter with the shiny legendary Pokemon ensues.

One question remains, though: how can fans watch this entry in Pokemon Horizons? Plenty of viewers don't exactly have access to Japanese broadcast stations. Still, the good news is that there are alternative methods to consider depending on what fans have available to them online.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 33

The Black Rayquaza looms in Pokemon Horizons Episode 33 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon Horizons fans have some means to access Japanese television, then they likely won't stress much about where to catch Episode 33. However, plenty don't have this luxury, so they may have to resort to other tactics to catch the latest airing. Fortunately, there are a few options worth considering.

Pokemon fans with an Amazon Prime subscription and a VPN can use the latter to set their IP address to a region in Japan, thus unblocking the regional restrictions on Japanese Amazon Prime Video.

This allows watchers to head to the Japanese iteration of the streaming platform and access Horizons episodes on the same day as they air locally on TV. Unfortunately, these episodes don't possess subtitles.

If viewers are hoping for the full Pokemon Horizons experience, the alternative is to wait until (roughly) the Sunday or Monday following the airdate. At this time, third-party anime streaming sites that fans can readily find online will typically receive versions of the episodes complete with multi-language subtitles. However, watchers should be careful about their site choices to avoid undesired malware.

Breaking down the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 33, "The Roaming Black Rayquaza"

Terapagos may just reach its Terastallized form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Episode 33 preview is filled with some pretty compelling plot points, some of which were also hinted at in previous episode previews and mostly surrounded Terapagos. Regardless, the preview begins with the Black Rayquaza descending after its appearance at the end of Episode 32. Liko and Terapagos are shown surprised. Amethio and Ceruledge are then shown battling Rayquaza.

Amethio's Ceruledge is thrown aside. Terapagos is shown developing a horn and the shell that has been seen in its Terastallized form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk. Diana is shown speaking before the Rayquaza flies toward the Brave Olivine airship. Liko is seen on the ground looking upward, seemingly at Terapagos' transformation.

The fur of Terastallized Terapagos may be in the corner of this preview still (Image via The Pokemon Horizons)

After countless episodes of searching, it seems our heroes have a chance to finally obtain the most elusive of Lucius' companions in the Black Rayquaza. It's unlikely that the powerful dragon will go willingly, but perhaps Terapagos will be capable of convincing it otherwise after brandishing the full power of its transformation.

The only way for fans to find out the story events for sure is to check out Episode 33 on (or after) its airdate on December 15, 2023.