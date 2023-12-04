Pokemon Horizons Episode 32: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' 31st episode was certainly one that ended on a cliffhanger, and it appears that the encounter with Lucius' mysterious Lapras will conclude in Episode 32. This member of Lucius' Six Heroes seems to have a mystic quality to it, and if the episode's preview is to be believed, it may even hold the key to unlocking Terapagos' next transformation.

Watchers won't know for sure at the moment, as Episode 32 of Pokemon Horizons "Lapras' Memories of its Companions" won't debut in Japan until December 8, 2023. Regardless, how can fans outside of Japan catch the episode? For new fans catching up on the story, there are a few options worth looking into based on what they have available to them.

How, when, and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 32

Lapras and its comrades don't seem particularly friendly in Pokemon Horizons Episode 32. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Episode 32 of Pokemon Horizons is slated to debut on local Japanese broadcast stations on December 8, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST. The trouble is, countless fans of the series aren't exactly able to catch the live broadcast in Japan, leaving them to seek other options in English or other languages. Fortunately, there are a few to consider, though one may be less than ideal if fans want to get the full experience.

For starters, if fans have access to Amazon Prime Video, they can use a VPN to set their location to Japan. This opens up access to the Japanese segment of Prime Video, where Pokemon Horizons episodes are uploaded simultaneously with their Japanese broadcast release. However, these episodes don't come with translated subtitles, so watchers may miss out on pertinent information.

Trouble seems to be brewing in the open sea in Episode 32. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If fans don't mind being a little patient, translated iterations of the latest episode tend to be made available across a plethora of free anime streaming sites roughly two to three days after the initial episode debut. It should be noted that watchers use their best judgment and avoid some of the sketchier streaming sites, but there are more than a few that genuinely want to provide the episode.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 32's preview

Could Terapagos finally reach its Terastallized form in Pokemon Horizons Episode 32? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quite a bit of what appears to be major additions to the story was revealed in the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 32, including a tease for a big moment for Terapagos. The preview begins with Liko and Terapagos witnessing the mysterious Lapras again before the scene cuts to the interior of the Brave Olivine, which is shaking violently as the Rising Volt Tacklers hold on.

Lapras, a scarred Wailord, and several other Pokemon are seen teaming up, presumptively, to attack the Brave Olivine as Ambipom and Toedscruel did in Episode 31. Several Water-type species are seen launching attacks at the airship, causing it to rock in the waves of the sea. Liko is later seen attempting to appeal to Lapras and Wailord before Terapagos is seen crying out and shining brightly.

The ancient Poke Balls glow in Liko's hands. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko looks to the ancient Poke Balls she and Roy collected during their encounters with Arboliva, Galarian Moltres, and the Black Rayquaza, and they begin to glow with a golden light as the Lapras turns and seethes in anger. Could this encounter with Lucius' Lapras unlock Terapagos' full strength? Is the gate to the paradise of Rakua growing closer?

The only way to find out for sure is for fans to catch Episode 32 themselves, one way or another.