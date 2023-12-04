Pokemon Horizons Episode 31 recap: The Lapras in the Mist

Pokemon Horizons pushes onward with the quest of the Rising Volt Tacklers as they attempt to uncover the secrets of the ancient trainer Lucius and the mysteries of the creature Terapagos. Episode 31 The Singing Voice in the White Mist saw our heroes take another step toward their goal. It aired in Japan on December 1, 2023, and borught Liko, Roy, and the crew into strange territory.

The Brave Olivine is surrounded by a thick and mysterious mist, but singing is heard in the distance. Although the fog is unnerving, Terapagos seems excited, and the Rising Volt Tacklers may be closer to their goals than they expect. Now that the episode has aired in earnest, it isn't a bad time to examine the events of the narrative as they unfolded.

Breaking down the story of Pokemon Horizons Episode 31

Sailors encounter a dense fog and a mysterious Lapras in Pokemon Horizons Episode 31 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon Horizons episode begins with a group of sailors hoping to deliver their cargo, which just so happens to be a mass collection of berries. However, their ship is caught in a thick mist while out at sea, and the vessel begins to rock violently before the sailors spot a glowing Lapras. The creature helps them depart the fog and vanishes, leading the captain to think that the creature's legend is true.

Returning to the Brave Olivine, the Pokemon Horizons heroes are regaled with a rumor by Diana that a Lapras has been spotted using its sing to help guide sailors out of danger, which excites Liko and Roy. Diana suspects the creature may be a rare Shining Lapras, and Friede chimes in that the Pokemon is certainly special in some way.

Dot and Diana discuss where the Lapras sightings have occurred (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Diana states that she once tried to find the source of the Lapras before Pokemon Horizons began but gave up in the attempt. Fortunately, Dot provides some information on the relative location of the creature as well as somebody who claims to have seen the Lapras first-hand. The Rising Volt Tacklers decide to visit this witness and see what they can learn.

Docking in a nearby town, the Pokemon Horizons protagonists speak to the captain from the beginning of the episode. The captain states that he doesn't know much but that his crew witnessed the Lapras at open sea and that their cargo of berries was lost. He was happy that the Pocket Monster appeared and that everyone returned to port safely, remarking that Lapras had a beautiful song.

The Brave Olivine heads for open waters in Pokemon Horizons Episode 31 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Brave Olivine uses a Nosepass to steer themselves north toward the Lapras' location while Liko is astonished by Lapras' Pokedex entry. The creature is highly intelligent and capable of understanding human speech. Roy also says that he had seen Lapras transport people to his home island on its back, suggesting that this Lapras may let them ride it as well.

Ludlow and Dot arrive, with the latter hoping to record the Lapras sighting out of curiosity. Friede puts the Brave Olivine down into the ocean, and the Pokemon Horizons heroes begin their search. They spot one of the lost berry crates from the captain's ship, and Terapagos senses something ahead. Liko and Roy hope that Lapras will be easy to reason with, but Ludlow tells them not to assume anything.

Terapagos calls out into the fog in Pokemon Horizons Episode 31 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As expected, a dense fog takes shape and surrounds the Brave Olivine, and the Rising Volt Tacklers begin to hear the song of the Lapras. The airship begins to rattle, and Lapras' visage emerges in the fog, covered in a blue glow. Oddly, Lapras appears to be leaving, and Diana says that something doesn't feel right. Terapagos runs to the bow of the ship and calls out to its former friend.

Suddenly, Fuecoco cries out as well, with the Pokemon Horizons crew noticing an Ambipom and Toedscruel attempting to steal berries from the ship. Toedscruel blinds Fuecoco with a Mud-Slap attack, but Liko commands Sprigatito, and the Grass Cat Pokemon manages to beat back the thieves and save the berries. Quaxly and Dot then spot the shadow of a Pokemon speeding away on the water.

Fuecoco struggles against Ambipom to keep its Tamato Berry in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The fog begins to disappear, and the crew notices that Lapras seems to have vanished as well. After cleaning up Fuecoco, the group convenes in the conference room and assumes Lapras dove underwater. Friede is confused about how an Ambipom and Toedscruel showed up in the ocean, and Liko/Roy suggests that perhaps a trainer used a boat and the two Pokemon to steal the berries.

Friede is also suspicious of the fog's timing, and Liko realizes that it's likely due to Lapras using its Mist move. Friede then suggests that the ship continue pursuing Lapras, dispatching Orla to the engine room and leaving Ludlow to steer the Brave Olivine. Meanwhile, he asks Mollie and Murdock to put the ship's berries on the deck. The ship rattles again, and Liko saves Terapagos from falling overboard.

Cap and Friede await the fog back on the Wing Deck in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Horizons)

The Brave Olivine makes a U-turn, and Friede and Captain Pikachu await the fog's reemergence on the Wing Deck. Captain Pikachu dives into the air and uses its signature Volt Tackle move to clear away the fog, pointing to the side of the Brave Olivine. The Pokemon Horizons heroes then see the Ambipom and Toedscruel alongside other Pokemon riding on the back of a scarred Wailord.

Ambipom and Toedscruel jump back onto the deck to steal the berries, with Friede realizing that Lapras was never intentionally saving the sailors, just trying to trap them. The Lapras turns to the Brave Olivine, and Liko is startled to see that the Transport Pokemon is heavily scarred and has a damaged shell as it scowls in distaste.