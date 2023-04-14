Can Lapras be shiny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

Lapras joined Pokemon GO when the game launched in 2016, and it has been popular ever since. The Water/Ice-type creature built upon its fanbase from the mainline Pokemon series and received plenty of new fans when it arrived in the mobile space.

Catching Lapras on its own is certainly nice, but some trainers want more from this creature. Specifically, some players want to capture its shiny variant, which sees it take on a purple coloration. However, is it even possible?

Fortunately, the answer is yes, and trainers can find shiny Lapras almost anywhere they can encounter the docile species in Pokemon GO.

Although it's possible to obtain Lapras in various ways in the game, the best bet trainers currently have to get its shiny form is participating in the "A Mystic Hero" event.

How to catch shiny Lapras in Pokemon GO's "A Mystic Hero" event

Shiny Lapras as seen in Pokemon GO's AR Mode (Image via Niantic)

From April 13, 2023, to April 17, 2023, Pokemon GO players can take part in the ongoing "A Mystic Hero" event. During this time, trainers can assist Team Mystic's Leader Blanche with research surrounding the nature of Pokemon evolution. While this may not seem like it has anything to do with Lapras, it certainly does.

The event's Special Research Story can give trainers an opportunity to catch Lapras wearing an accessory inspired by Blanche's own style. This particular creature also has a chance to appear in its shiny form.

Although this Pokemon GO research should be helpful in finding a Lapras, the chances of it being shiny can be quite slim. Fortunately, there are other ways to obtain shiny Lapras in the event that it doesn't appear as part of A Mystic Hero. Finding it won't be easy, but determined trainers might just get lucky.

Here are a few ways you can acquire Lapras in Pokemon GO in April 2023:

Complete all the steps of A Mystic Hero's Special Research Story. You'll need to catch plenty of Pokemon, evolve them, and also use berries to catch Pocket Monsters. The third and final step that leads to a Lapras encounter requires you to evolve 10 Pokemon, make three excellent throws, and earn five candies walking with a Buddy Pokemon. Doing so will allow you to receive your rewards and encounter Lapras, though there isn't any guarantee it'll be in its shiny form. As an alternative, you can catch Lapras in the wild. It would be wise to head to areas where there is plenty of water, and using incense would also be incredibly useful. There's no guarantee that Lapras will appear (or appear as a shiny), considering many other Pokemon will spawn. However, it's an option that you'll have in Pokemon GO regardless. Thanks to the 14th season of PvP in the ongoing Rising Heroes season, you can also acquire Lapras as a battle reward once you reach Rank 11. Afterward, victories can occasionally yield Pokemon encounters, and Lapras is one of the potential rewards in the pool. It may take multiple Lapras encounters to find a shiny, but this method can be helpful if you don't mind grinding out Pokemon GO's PvP.

If the methods above don't work, trainers may have to wait for another opportunity. Fortunately, Lapras can also appear as a raid boss and figures into many different events.

Niantic's content schedule for 2023 continues onward. It may only be a matter of time before Lapras returns in a significant capacity, presenting a high volume of spawns that can hopefully result in players finding a shiny at long last.

