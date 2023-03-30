What is the best team for Master League in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

The Master League in Pokemon GO is where the heavy hitters come out to play. This format possesses no CP limit as to how strong Pokemon can become, and Legendary/Mythical species are permitted.

On March 29, 2023, the Master League for Pokemon GO's Rising Heroes season will re-open for ranked competitive play until April 5, 2023.

With a new competitive Master League season comes a new meta. Plenty of Pokemon and teams are projected to perform quite well in the latest iteration of the competition. There may not be a perfect team lineup that guarantees constant wins, but some should place players in a good spot to succeed.

For a recommended Pokemon GO team for the upcoming Master League competition, trainers may want to consider formulating their lineup with the top projected options.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Recommended Master League team for Pokemon GO's Rising Heroes season

Groudon's reception of the move Precipice Blades has made it an even more effective PvP fighter (Image via Niantic)

When building any Pokemon GO PvP team, trainers must find a lead, a switch, and a closer.

Leads are tossed out at the beginning of the battle and combine durability with high attack power. However, if these Pocket Monsters end up in a poor type matchup, it's time to bring in a switch.

An ideal switch in PvP can take on enemies of many different types to cover for the weaknesses of the lead and closer. They're the go-to Pokemon when battle conditions are uneven.

Lastly, the closer exists within the team to finish fights and devastate opponents when their shields are low or non-existent.

Here is the recommended team for Pokemon GO's Master League in March 2023:

Lead - Groudon (Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch)

- Groudon (Mud Shot, Precipice Blades, Fire Punch) Switch - Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw)

- Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Glaciate, Dragon Claw) Closer - Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind)

While this Pokemon GO PvP team has its flaws, the same can be said of any team that steps into the arena in the GO Battle League.

Nonetheless, it has some very capable contenders, even if it utilizes three Legendary Pokemon, which can be costly when it comes to capturing high IV stat individuals and powering them up. Be that as it may, these three Pocket Monsters should work quite well together. They all have spectacular maximum stats and movesets to utilize.

Thanks to Groudon receiving the move Precipice Blades during Pokemon GO's Hoenn Tour, it has risen in the rankings of the PvP meta. The Pokemon Ruby mascot combines excellent stopping power, quality durability, and the ability to counter other meta darlings such as Metagross and Dialga.

Throw in excellent shield pressure and a spammy Fast Move with Mud Shot, and Groudon should prove to be a spectacular contender as both a lead and a closer.

When things get ugly for Groudon, Pokemon GO players can bring in Kyurem. Its unique Ice/Dragon typing makes it immune to the standard Ice-type foes that usually counter dragons. The advent of the move, Glaciate, can make short work of popular options like Groudon and Garchomp.

At the same time, Kyurem's Dragon-type moves, like Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw, can cause problems for enemy Dragon-types. However, trainers will have to use caution to keep Kyurem from ending up in a bad matchup when it comes to type effectiveness.

To round out this team, trainers can utilize Origin Forme Giratina as a closer. Its considerably high stamina stat and Ghost/Dragon-typing make it a popular pick to close out battles, particularly against opponents like Mewtwo, Metagross, and Lugia. This iteration of Giratina can win many battles of attrition, making it an ideal closer to wrap up battles and secure a victory.

