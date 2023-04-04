Pokemon GO Mega Lopunny guide (April 2023): Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's latest shift in Mega Raid bosses will start on April 4, 2023, and last until April 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Mega Alakazam will retreat from the spotlight, and Mega Lopunny will take its place.

Mega Lopunny is the Fighting/Normal-type Mega Evolution of Lopunny, offering excellent stats and a unique elemental type combination. The Pocket Monster is well-geared for offensive output, making it an excellent ally in battle while also being a fierce opponent.

Pokemon GO trainers who battle Mega Lopunny can collect its Mega Energy to use on their own Lopunny. They may even get a chance to catch a shiny Lopunny along the way if they're lucky.

However, to defeat Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO, trainers will need a well-coordinated team of counters.

Top move and Pokemon counters to Mega Lopunny in Pokemon GO

Mega Alakazam is the current Mega Raid boss and can perform very well against Mega Lopunny (Image via Niantic)

As a Normal/Fighting-type creature, Mega Lopunny is an interesting case in Pokemon GO when it comes to type matchups.

Nonetheless, Mega Lopunny is susceptible to Fairy, Fighting, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, giving trainers plenty of room to work with when countering it. If players plan to take on Mega Lopunny's raid, they'll want to make sure that the counters they use have the highest IV stats and CP possible to deal optimal damage in the battle.

Furthermore, since this is a Mega Raid, using Mega Evolution should be considered, at the very least. The right Mega-Evolved Pokemon can make a huge difference, particularly in high-tier Pokemon GO raids like this.

If trainers have the Mega Energy to spare, it may not be a bad idea to keep it in mind before they begin running Mega Lopunny raids. Mega Evolution can make a huge difference in performance from start to finish.

Top Pokemon counters to Mega Lopunny

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Blaziken

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Slowbro

Mega Lopunny

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Medicham

Mega Altaria

Mewtwo

Terrakion

Lunala

Hoopa (Confined or Unbound)

Galarian Zapdos

Galarian Articuno

Moltres

Keldeo

Conkeldurr

Rayquaza

Lucario

Metagross

Espeon

Tapu Lele

Deoxys

Exeggutor

Top move counters to Mega Lopunny

Confusion

Psychic

Zen Headbutt

Counter

Focus Blast

Gust

Brave Bird

Psystrike

Air Slash

Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Dynamic Punch

Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Low Kick

Peck

Dazzling Gleam

Aura Sphere

Hurricane

Future Sight

Psycho Boost

Extrasensory

With the right counters in place, plenty of healing items, and assistance from other Pokemon GO players, trainers should be able to defeat Mega Lopunny relatively quickly. The sooner they defeat this Mega Raid boss, the better the rewards will be in the end.

Afterward, all that's left to do is collect the Mega Lopunny Energy provided and enter the catch encounter with a Lopunny who has reverted to its standard form. As mentioned previously, if players are lucky, they may even encounter a shiny Lopunny instead, which should make for a nice completion reward.

