Pokemon Horizons UK: Release window, how to watch, and more

Pokemon Horizons' long-awaited English dub is finally making its debut, albeit in a somewhat limited capacity. According to the BBC, the Britain-based media group will begin broadcasting the series with its English voice cast courtesy of the BBC iPlayer service and the subsidiary channel CBBC. This marks the series' first broadcast outside of Japan after months of speculation.

Although Pokemon Horizons is quickly approaching its 30th episode in its home country, the United Kingdom regional broadcast will begin from the start of the story, as one might expect.

For prospective watchers, it isn't a bad time to examine how, when, and where to watch episodes of the series in English.

Pokemon Horizons UK release window

Expand Tweet

At the moment, all that is known surrounding Pokemon Horizons' release in the UK is that it will take place in December 2023. A confirmed day may be clarified as November progresses. Nevertheless, having the series just a month away from its broadcast debut outside of Japan is still exciting.

Given the history of Pokemon anime releases, the December 2023 release of the UK iteration could mean that the series will make its way to other countries in a relatively short timeframe. This is speculation, to be sure, but one that has a bit of backing, given how previous anime series have been handled by The Pokemon Company International.

How to watch Pokemon Horizons UK

The BBC's iPlayer service and CBBC channels will broadcast Pokemon Horizons together (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As previously noted, Pokemon Horizons' English dub debut will take place courtesy of the BBC's iPlayer service and the subsidiary channel CBBC, which is geared toward a child and teen demographic. Unfortunately, these services aren't readily accessible for watchers outside of the United Kingdom, which complicates matters somewhat.

Fortunately, the same tactics that have served watchers in the past with the original Japanese version can be catered to work for the English dub as well. Specifically, since BBC iPlayer is a free service, fans can use a VPN to set their region to the UK, giving them access to shows on iPlayer even when they're located in a different country.

Pokemon Horizons' ongoing story in Japan will continue alongside the English dub (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As an alternative, there are a ton of third-party anime sites online that can offer both subbed and dubbed iterations of popular animated shows. After the BBC iPlayer and CBBC air an episode of Pokemon Horizons, it will inevitably appear on third-party anime services.

Fans will have to use their discretion when trying out these sites, but there are plenty of good-faith hosts to choose from.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons until now

Plenty has happened in Pokemon Horizons in just a few dozen episodes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons shifts the narrative from the decades-long adventures of Ash Ketchum to a new group of protagonists and Pocket Monsters. The primary focus centers on Liko, a young girl with a mysterious pendant gifted to her by her grandmother Diana, heading to the Kanto region to attend classes at the Indigo Academy.

After receiving her starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Liko is suddenly pursued by a group of villains known as the Explorers who wish to steal her pendant due to it containing a mysterious creature, which is later revealed to be the Legendary Pokemon Terapagos. Fortunately, Liko is saved by Friede and the Rising Volt Tacklers, a group of adventurers hired to protect our protagonist.

Captain Pikachu, a founding member of the Rising Volt Tacklers and an established fighter (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Liko joins the Rising Volt Tacklers as they state their intent to return her home to the Paldea region. Along the way, Liko meets Roy, a young boy who also wishes to become a trainer. After bonding with and catching a Fuecoco on his home island outside of Kanto, Roy joins the Rising Volt Tacklers on their adventure aboard the airship Brave Asagi, headed by Captain Pikachu.

During the first encounter with Roy, our heroes witness the visage of a Black Rayquaza in an ancient Poke Ball. After spending time with Liko's family in Paldea, she and Roy decide to stay with the Rising Volt Tacklers and follow the trail of the powerful Legendary Pokemon, leading to more encounters with the Explorers and additional ancient Poke Ball-bound creatures like Arboliva and Galarian Moltres.

Galarian Moltres is one of the Legendary Pokemon that accompanied the ancient trainer Lucius (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While exploring the Galar region, Liko's pendant releases Terapagos, and the protagonists meet with Diana. She explains that Terapagos and the ancient Poke Ball-tethered creatures were once companions of a long-forgotten adventurer named Lucius. He had created a paradise of sorts named Rakua, and the Rising Volt Tacklers decided to find a way to return Terapagos to this promised land.

To do so, our Pokemon Horizons protagonists must find the "Six Heroes" that accompanied Lucius in his time and who were contained in the ancient Poke Balls. After repeated interjections from the Explorers, Diana joins the Rising Volt Tacklers to help her granddaughter realize her goal of uncovering the mystery of Rakua and becoming a great Pokemon trainer.

The creature Terapagos takes center stage in Pokemon Horizons' second arc (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though the Rising Volt Tacklers have already encountered many of the Six Heroes, they remain on the hunt for the likes of the Black Rayquaza, Entei, and Kleavor. As of the latest entry, Episode 27, the hunt continues in the Galar region as the group spends some well-deserved time relaxing and getting to know each other. However, the Explorers have sinister plans of their own.

Pokemon Horizons' English dub will be following the story's events from the beginning. However, fans who don't want to wait for it to catch up can always check out the Japanese broadcast in the same way they would access the dub from outside of the UK.