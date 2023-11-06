Pokemon Horizons Episode 27 recap: Good times in Galar

Pokemon Horizons' second arc is moving along at a relatively brisk pace. Episode 27 arrived on November 3, 2023, to give our heroes some well-needed respite before they begin their next adventure. Before hunting down the Black Rayquaza - one of Lucius' Six Heroes - in the Galar region, the Rising Volt Tacklers took some time to get to know each other and whip up some curry.

Pokemon Horizons' "The Sparkling of Terapagos" arc has certainly had plenty of action at its start, but it's always important to spend some time with the series' characters when they're not exploring and battling. Moreover, the villains in the Explorers even received a little glimpse into their workings as well.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 27 also made a particularly interesting connection to Ash Ketchum's journeys in Galar, which is worth noting.

Breaking down the events of Pokemon Horizons Episode 27: "As Long as I'm With My Friends"

Episode 27's start sees Liko's Pokemon getting a checkup from Mollie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 27 begins with the Rising Volt Tacklers returning to Galar on the tails of the Black Rayquaza. Liko and Roy request that Dot come out and help train with them in battle, but she refuses. Liko then visits Mollie, who provides a health checkup for her Pokemon while stating that sometimes Liko shouldn't overthink things, instead tackling her issues head-on.

Dot contacts Liko and Roy and tells them to get ready to head back out into Galar, and the Rising Volt Tacklers descend into the Wild Area while Mollie and Ludlow stay on the Brave Asagi. The Pokemon Horizons heroes search for the Black Rayquaza but instead encounter wild Pokemon like Onix. Dot arrives and laments that she received false information on the whereabouts of the Rayquaza.

The Pokemon Horizons crew encounter a Drednaw in a nearby lake (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although Dot is discouraged, Murdock suggests that the Pokemon Horizons gang spend some time together while they're in the area. However, Dot's distress causes Hatenna to run away, leaving Liko, Roy, and Dot to chase after it. Hatenna stops at a nearby lake where a massive Drednaw appears, but it is friendly toward Quaxly, Hatenna, and Terapagos, and its trainer quickly arrives from nearby.

The Ingredients Seller, who originally provided Ash Ketchum and Goh with curry ingredients in Pokemon Journeys, appears alongside his Drednaw, surprised at its friendliness to the Pokemon Horizons kids and their creatures.

The Ingredient Seller in Pokemon Horizons, who once helped Ash Ketchum on his journey (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Elsewhere, the Explorers are convening for the next step of their plan to steal Terapagos. Sango flies around the room on Glalie, causing chaos and being chided by Onyx before Amethio, Hamber, and Spinel arrive. The latter states that he once again fed false information to Dot, much like he did in Pokemon Horizons Episodes 14-15.

Back in Galar, the Pokemon Horizons heroes get ready to make some curry with Murdock courtesy of the ingredients provided by the Ingredient Seller. Dot refuses it, but when Liko and Roy ask why she doesn't like it, she remarks that she has never had it before.

Liko and Roy decide to help Dot create her first curry dish, while the latter heads to the Brave Asagi to ask Mollie/Diana/Ludlow to join them.

The Explorers' Sango and Onyx are quite different in temperament (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Liko and Roy prepare their curry so differently, Murdock suggests that the two compete to make the best dish they can. Roy and Fuecoco rush off to collect berries and are ambushed by a Greedent and a band of Skwovet, leading Liko, Dot, and Quaxly to save them. Unfortunately, Greedent escapes with the berry stash.

As Liko and Roy return to the Pokemon Horizons team and begin their curry prep, they tell Dot that the most important ingredient is a ton of love while she struggles to keep up with the duo's instructions.

The group finishes their curry and enjoys it with the entire team, and Liko tells Dot that food tastes better with friends, leading to the latter tasting some of Roy's curry and learning a little about herself.

Dot's a bit overwhelmed by Liko and Roy's cooking instructions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back with the Explorers, the admins discuss a plan of attack to snatch Terapagos. Onia and Zirc watch a Nidothing video while Sango suggests a full-frontal confrontation.

Spinel dismisses the notion, stating that Terapagos and Liko's pendant could be too powerful for a direct strategy. Amethio suggests that the group find the Black Rayquaza to stay ahead of the Rising Volt Tacklers.

On the Brave Asagi, our heroes have returned from their day. Dot thanks Liko for making her feel better about being fooled by the fake Black Rayquaza info, and the two compliment each other in kind. Diana suggests that the next step is for the team to ask a nearby antique expert about the ancient Poke Balls they've collected, and they resolve to do so.