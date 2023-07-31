Pokemon Horizons Episode 15 recap: Memory loss in Levincia

Pokemon Horizons' 14th episode, which aired back on July 21, 2023, certainly ended things on quite a cliffhanger. Our hero Liko lost her beloved pendant given to her by her grandmother, thanks to the devious plans of Spinel of the Explorers. As Episode 15 aired back on July 28, it appears that the problems for Liko and the Rising Volt Tacklers were only beginning.

It seems as though the group of Pokemon Horizons protagonists' plan to set off to the Galar region has been put on hold for the time being. As Episode 15 showed us, there is still plenty of story to be had in the Paldea region before the cast departs.

For this particular Pokemon Horizons episode, fans met some potentially familiar faces, and three characters in particular had the chance to meet in person as well.

Analyzing Pokemon Horizons Episode 15 "Someone we can't see! Whosawhatsit?"

After being hypnotized by Spinel's Beheeyem and losing her beloved pendant in Pokemon Horizons' 14th episode, Liko breaks out of her trance, but her memory has been ravaged. The last thing she recalls is being at the Indigo Academy back in the Kanto region and taking on Sprigatito as her partner, something fans haven't seen since the first episode.

Naturally, Liko is quite confused as to why she's back home in Paldea and doesn't recall how she got there. She and Sprigatito roam the streets of Levincia, and Liko notices that her Rotom Phone appears to be having issues. The screen is flooded with static, and contact with the other Pokemon Horizons heroes may be a problem.

On the Brave Asagi, the Rising Volt Tacklers grow concerned for Liko's well-being since she hasn't returned to the airship. Since they can't call her, Dot suggests that the team follows up on a few reports back in Artazon, so Friede and Roy head out to the town to see if any of the rumors have truth to them.

Back in Levincia, Liko gives one of the ancient Pokeballs to Sprigatito, who runs off with it. Liko gives chase while Spinel reflects on what makes her pendant so important. Roy's Wattrel spots a Corvisquire in Artazon and begins to follow it, with Roy chasing after them as best he can.

As Liko chases Sprigatito, she witnesses a sunset, which gives her faint memories of previous episodes of Pokemon Horizons when she saw a similar sunset on the deck of the Brave Asagi. Dot and Friede discuss the situation at hand, and deduce that they've clearly fallen into some sort of trap after the Brave Asagi was hobbled in Episodes 13-14.

To assist with finding Liko, Dot gets in touch with Iono, the gym leader of Levincia. The two streamers decide to hold a collaborative event between Iono and Dot in her Nidothing persona in an attempt to grab Liko's attention. The two issue a challenge to the inhabitants of Levincia to find Liko, aka "SprigatitoSuperfan."

Naturally, Liko is drawn to the gathering in Levincia, and the city's inhabitants immediately find her. Since this is the case, Iono changes the challenge into a chase, and Dot gets in touch with the Rising Volt Tacklers and informs them that Liko is still inside the city.

Liko plays into the chase since she wants to impress Nidothing, and Sprigatito helping to cover her escape reminds her of when she battled Onia of the Explorers earlier in Pokemon Horizons. Roy continues searching for Liko in Levincia, and Dot and Friede arrive and use Liko's Rotom Phone to determine her location.

Liko continues to flee across a rooftop with Sprigatito, where she notices the full moon. This triggers some of her earliest moments with her partner in the Pokemon Horizons story, and restores her memory back to normal. As her friends arrive, Liko recalls the leap of faith she and Sprigatito took in the first episode, and does so again to cross a gap between rooftops.

The gang catches up to Liko, who reports that she remembers everything and is also stunned to have met Dot in person for the first time. Iono also gives Liko praise for providing entertainment to the people of Levincia. Liko then realizes that her pendant is gone, and she determines with Friede that the culprit used the same Beheeyem that ambushed Friede in previous Pokemon Horizons episodes.

Realizing that the pendant must be retrieved before the Rising Volt Tacklers can leave for the Galar region, the Pokemon Horizons crew begins a plan to find the Beheeyem and strike back against their aggressors.