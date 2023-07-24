Pokemon Horizons Episode 14 recap: Learning to Fly

Pokemon Horizons' 14th episode aired in Japan on July 21, 2023, continuing the adventures of the Rising Volt Tacklers as they attempt to solve a problem with their airship. Known as the Brave Asagi, the ship was being prepared to depart for the Galar region before Spinel of the Explorers used Magneton to disrupt the Brave Asagi's navigational capabilities and core motor functions.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 14 sees the group heading back into Paldea for various reasons. Roy attempts to assist a wild Wattrel with rejoining its flock, multiple characters visit the city of Levincia, and Friede is locked in a dangerous battle with Spinel.

For Pokemon fans who may not have had the pleasure of catching Pokemon Horizons' latest episode, it doesn't hurt to examine the sequence of events as they unfolded.

Examining the major moments in Pokemon Horizons Episode 14: Fly! Wattrel!!

Dot begins working on the Brave Asagi while also attempting to restore the Rotom Phone signal in the area. Friede suggests that perhaps the airship should be started just to see what happens, but Dot believes this to be too dangerous of an idea. In the meantime, Murdock and Liko go shopping in Levincia while the Pokemon Horizons crew is grounded.

A Noctowl begins making a ruckus atop the ship, leading Friede to exit and find another Magneton jamming the surrounding electronics. He uses his Charizard to force it to flee, leading to power being restored for the Brave Asagi. Elsewhere, Roy and Fuecoco are en route to find the Wattrel they had encountered in the previous Pokemon Horizons episode.

Upon arrival, Roy and Fuecoco notice that Wattrel continues to stay by itself despite its flock of fellow Pokemon flying to a nearby watchtower. Fuecoco is temporarily distracted and makes its way to some nearby Combee, but upsets a Vespiquen in the process, leading it to chase Roy, Fuecoco, and Wattrel until both Roy and Fuecoco fall into a nearby river.

After evading the Vespiquen, our Pokemon Horizons heroes give Wattrel a berry, with Roy asking why the creature won't fly away. However, it appears that the Wattrel is afraid to take flight, and Roy decides to help it overcome its fear so that it can join its fellow Pocket Monsters in the flock.

Liko and Murdock spend some time in Levincia shopping and getting some ice cream while Friede calls to inform them that he'll have to catch up as he's chasing down a Magneton. After chatting about recent events in Pokemon Horizons, Liko and Murdock meet up with Roy, who is continuing to train Wattrel, and the group encourages the Pokemon to take a large jump.

Meanwhile, Friede enters Levincia and corners the Magneton, but he and his Charizard are ambushed by the combined forces of the Magneton and a Beheeyem that appears. Charizard is paralyzed and held in place and is nearly finished off before Friede brandishes a Tera Orb and Terastallizing Charizard into a Dark-type.

As a Dark-type, Charizard is able to resist Beheeyem's psychic abilities and defeat it with a Tera Blast attack. Friede deduces that this ambush must be the work of Spinel, one of Pokemon Horizons' antagonists and a member of the Explorers. Friede demands that Spinel show himself, but the latter only recalls his Magneton and Beheeyem.

With danger abated for the moment, Friede links up with Roy and the gang as they continue to attempt to help Wattrel fly. The Pokemon Horizons crew heads back to the Brave Asagi at night, and Dot calls to inform them that she's evaluating the airship from top-to-bottom since she can't pinpoint where the damage from the Magneton was dealt.

After seeing Ludlow's fishing rod, Roy gets an idea and heads out the next day with a cardboard cutout of Wattrel tied to the rod's fishing line. After using the cardboard as an example, Roy attaches Wattrel to the line and lets it hover to help get it accustomed to flying.

However, Roy didn't expect Wattrel's wings to generate electricity, which breaks the fishing line. Fortunately, Wattrel learns to fly after snapping the line and rejoins its flock on the Watchtower. As Murdock and Roy prepare to leave, Wattrel returns to Roy and implies that it wants to be caught.

Just then, a gust of wind throws Wattrel over the river, and it can't keep its balance, leading Roy to have to run to throw his Pokeball. Fortunately, our Pokemon Horizons hero is successful in catching Wattrel and preventing it from falling into the current below.

Liko has returned to Levincia after receiving a message pertaining to some Herba Mystica that she and Murdock had meant to get while shopping, but her Rotom Phone appears to lead her to an alley. Spinel approaches her in disguise before Beheeyem puts her and Sprigatito into a psychic trance, leading Spinel to steal Liko's pendant and escape.

What awaits our heroes in Pokemon Horizons Episode 15?

Although Liko certainly went through an awful ordeal at the end of Pokemon Horizons' 14th episode, it appears that the continued journey in Levincia will be somewhat light-hearted in Episode 15, which is titled Someone We Can't See! Whosawhatsit?

The most prominent figure in the Pokemon Horizons Episode 15 preview is undoubtedly Iono, the livestreaming Electric-type gym leader of Levincia. Liko, in particular, seems to be very excited about Iono, which certainly makes sense since her brand of entertainment is very similar to Dot's Nidothing persona.

The episode's title seems to point to Iono's love of quizzing her viewers, which may be something we see in Pokemon Horizons, much like Scarlet and Violet players did when she revealed her Bellibolt in a promotional trailer before the games were released.

Another particularly odd point of note is a short shot of a Corvisquire in flight carrying what appears to be silverwear. What would this Pokemon need with spoons and knives? Could it be connected to a certain Psychic-type species or did the creature simply take some joy in snatching them?

Whatever the case may be, Pokemon Horizons fans will be able to get a few answers when Episode 15 arrives. The next entry in the series is due to broadcast in Japan on July 28, 2023.