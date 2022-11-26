Where are Combee and Vespiquen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The new ninth generation of Pocket Monsters has been introduced in the latest installments of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Combee, however, was introduced way back in the fourth generation. This honeycomb-shaped insect is a Bug and Flying-type Pokemon that isn’t really capable of learning many moves until it evolves into Vespiquen.

The Queen Bee Pokemon is quite powerful, capable of several strong moves, and also looks quite cool. It is also a Bug and Flying-type, like its previous form. Players who want to catch a Combee or a Vespiquen can read further ahead to find out.

How to find and catch Combee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Combee mostly prefers to stay close to grassy areas and can be found in the following locations:

South Province (Area One), The Pokémon League, South Province (Area Two), South Province (Area Four), South Province (Area Six), South Province (Area Five), West Province (Area One), Asado Desert, Tagtree Thicket, Glaseado Mountain (Area Two), North Province (Area Three), North Province (Area One), North Province (Area Two), East Paldean Sea.

With Combee being a Bug and Flying-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Silver, players can bring in a Fire, Electric, Ice or even a Rock-type critter to have an advantage in the fight against it. One important thing to note is that Rock-type Pocket Monsters can be very strong when pit against it.

If players are too strong and are defeating Combee too quickly to capture it, they should consider bringing a Grass or Fighting-type Pokemon, or one that is at a very low level, to slowly whittle away its health while sustaining their own. Once Combee’s health is low and in the red, players can throw a Pokeball to catch it.

Combee, sadly, doesn't have access to that many moves, with only four without TMs - Sweet Scent, Gust, Bug Bite, and Struggle Bug. The only way to get more moves is to evolve it.

How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen

How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving a Combee can be a bit time consuming in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is not the process of evolution itself but rather finding one that can evolve because only the female can transform into Vespiquen.

Female Combees are far rarer as they only make up 12.5% of the total population. Once players have acquired one, all they have to do is raise it to level 21 to get it to evolve into Vespiquen.

This Pokemon is quite strong, especially when compared to its previous form. It is capable of many more moves, which include Fury Cutter, Fell Stinger, Air Slash, and Attack Order.

Being a Bug and Flying-type, it is strong against Grass, Psychic, Dark, Fighting, and Bug-type Pekemon. Of all these, Grass-type is the weakest against Vespiquen. So, players can have an advantage in a number of fights but also need to be wary of Fire, Electric, Ice, and Rock-type enemies as they have an offensive advantage against Vespiquen. Of these, Rock-type is the most dangerous in particular.

With a new generation introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have been venturing out for hours looking for new creatures like the Rellor or Dudunspurce to catch and add to their collection. However, the game isn't complete without its returning Pokemon, like the Combee.

