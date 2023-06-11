Pokemon Horizons Episode 10 recap: Art block in Artazon

Pokemon Horizons' latest episode debuted in Japan on June 9, 2023, and kicked off the heroes' adventures in Paldea. After Liko and Roy hardened their resolve as trainers to achieve their respective goals, the group headed to Artazon, meeting two characters from the Scarlet and Violet games along the way. Episode 10 of Pokemon Horizons offered plenty of action, as well as some small story details, along with the debut of terastallization on-screen.

The mystery surrounding the black Rayquaza was also given a new lead, presenting Liko and Roy with a new destination to head to. For those who couldn't catch Pokemon Horizons' 10th episode on June 9, this article will offer a look at its events as they unfolded.

What happened in Pokemon Horizons Episode 10?

When fans last left Liko and Roy in Pokemon Horizons Episode 9, they were headed toward the town of Artazon to meet Brassius. According to the former protagonist's father, Alex, the gym leader had recently seen a Legendary Pokemon. This lead the Rising Volt Tacklers to believe that the fabled black Rayquaza may still be flying above Paldea somewhere.

As Liko and Roy arrive in Artazon, they're amazed by all the Grass-type Pokemon residing within, especially Sunflora, who Brassius has created sculptures of around town. Meanwhile, this gym leader is in a dark room, gazing at a darkened Rayquaza sculpture.

As Roy asks nearby vendors about the black Rayquaza, he and Liko notice the trainer Nemona, who is locked in battle against a Skiploom. Her Pawmo beats its opponent convincingly, and she immediately eyes the protagonists as trainers and challenges them to a battle. However, the duo tells her that they want to meet Brassius.

Nemona informs Liko and Roy that she is looking for him as well since he's been absent from his duties as Artazon's gym leader for quite some time. The three Pokemon Horizons characters make their way to Brassius' atelier, and Liko recognizes Nemona as a Champion battler in Paldea, which unnerves her substantially.

Suddenly, the group hears shattering and investigates to find Brassius smashing one of his art pieces. Liko introduces herself and mentions that her father Alex sent her, which excites him and gives Liko the creeps. Regardless, Brassius invites all three characters for tea.

Roy, ever eager to get to the point, brings up the black Rayquaza seen in previous episodes of Pokemon Horizons. Brassius isn't keen on the creature's mention and heads downstairs to look upon a broken black Rayquaza sculpture. However, Liko notices a piece of it at the edge of her sight.

Realizing that Brassius is having a case of art block, the two protagonists agree to gather Sunflora in Artazon to improve Brassius' mood. The group deduces that Sunflora love sunlight and collects dozens of these Pokemon as Brassius shadows them and stays out of sight. Eventually, his Dolliv blows his cover by spraying him with oil.

After being revealed, Brassius invites the Pokemon Horizons crew back to his home. He unveils his broken black Rayquaza sculpture, along with one of a frightful Sunflora. During this scene, he says he tried to capture the elusive creature's appearance through the eyes of a Sunflora. However, seeing the real black Rayquaza ruined his appetite for gym battles.

Roy, excited at the fact that Brassius had indeed seen the Pokemon, wants to head to the forest where it was spotted. This excites the gym leader, and he challenges Roy to a battle to test his skills. Brassius' Sudowoodo faces off against Fuecoco. However, Roy mistakenly assumes Sudowoodo is a Grass-type at the start.

As a result of the type mismatch, Brassius Pokemon gets the upper hand. As Fuecoco attempts to attack Sudowoodo's substitutes, it begins trampling the ground in frustration, learning the move Stomping Tantrum, which deals heavy damage to Sudowoodo.

However, this battle in Pokemon Horizons isn't over. Brassius terastallizes Sudowoodo into a Grass Tera Type, remarking that terastallization is the "lie that came true" before his pick knocks out Fuecoco. The gym leader then commends Roy on his skills while Nemona explains how Tera Types work in battle.

The Pokemon Horizons gang returns to Brassius' home, where he unveils his sculpture for the Arboliva Forest. He states this is where he saw the black Rayquaza, and Liko and Roy return to the Brave Asagi to relay what they learned. However, the female protagonist states that the black Rayquaza sculpture gave off a feeling of sadness.

Elsewhere, in a shadowy forest, an Arboliva walks along to an indeterminate location, concluding this Pokemon Horizons episode.

What will happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 11?

As with most Pokemon Horizons episodes, a preview debuted alongside the ending of Episode 10. The clip shows the Rising Volt Tacklers entering what appears to be the Arboliva Forest, which has been mysteriously burnt down in some areas — a sign that the black Rayquaza may have passed through.

In addition to some dialogue among the Brave Asagi's crew, an injured Wooper is found, which may be connected to the ravaged forest. A massive Arboliva is also seen attacking Liko and Roy, who run away to save their skins.

Are the Pokemon Horizons protagonists closer to finding the black Rayquaza? The burned forest seems to indicate that much, but the only way to know for sure is to catch Episode 11 when it airs in Japan on June 23, 2023.

Hopefully, fans and viewers will be able to peer a little more into the mystery of this creature and its suspected destination of Area Zero.

