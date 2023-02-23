What is the best moveset for Rayquaza in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

With Pokemon GO's Primal Rumblings event in full swing, trainers everywhere are taking advantage of the chance to add the Hoenn region Legendary creature and mascot of Pokemon Emerald, Rayquaza, to their collection. Currently, gamers can face it in the game's Five-Star Raid Battles.

Many trainers may be looking at their new Rayquaza, knowing that it is destined for something greater than just sitting in one's storage. Thankfully, players have different ways to use this Legendary Pokemon in battles, including Gym Sieges and competitive PvP combat in the title's Battle League.

Despite Rayquaza's amazing base stats and offensive typing, players may run into some difficulties using it if they don't know what they're doing. A certain level of game knowledge is needed to utilize this entity in any capacity. So what do gamers need to know about using Rayquaza in Pokemon GO?

Using Rayquaza in Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Rayquaza as it appears in the seventh Pokemon movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players will want to know before they start using Rayquaza in Pokemon GO is its elemental typing. This creature possesses a strong offensive-type combination of Dragon and Flying, which is shared among other high-tier picks like Salamence and Dragonite. This type of combination greatly contributes to the success of all three of these entities in the metagame.

Rayquaza's stat spread in Pokemon GO leans heavily towards attack. However, unlike other similar creatures, this does not leave it as a glass cannon. While this Pocket Monster does have a low defense stat of 170, this is balanced out by its above-average stamina stat of 213. This allows it to tank neutral attacks from an average opponent. However, sometimes, this might not work.

With all that in mind, in terms of the fast attack for Rayquaza, it would be best to consider Dragon Tail. This move has a very similar rate of energy generation compared to Air Slash but deals marginally more damage per second, making it the best option.

With the Primal Rumblings event, Breaking Swipe will be added to Rayquaza's arsenal. However, this charged attack just barely misses the mark for being a better option than Outrage. As such, players looking to seriously use this creature in the competitive Battle League in Pokemon GO will need to use a Charged TM to get the latter move.

However, for those who want to max out their Rayquaza by unlocking its secondary charged attack slot, they may be able to incorporate Breaking Swipe into this entity's moveset. This requires an abundance of hard-to-grind resources and also deprives the Pokemon of the coverage that using Hurricane as the secondary charged move would provide.

Rayquaza is one of the best creatures to use in Pokemon GO's high-tier metagame, thanks to its potent attacks and great stat balance. That said, it is a bit disappointing that Breaking Swipe will do little to shake things up a bit for this Pokemon. The only thing left to do is to wait until the release of Mega Rayquaza.

