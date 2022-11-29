Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a plethora of monsters to catch, tame and evolve. The latter has been a big part of the series since its inception, allowing trainers' monsters to grow stronger. However, there are certain Pokemon that only evolve when certain criteria outside of level-gating are met.

To elaborate, players can use specific items to evolve specific types of Pokemon, without which they cannot change forms. Evolution is important because it boosts Pokemon's stats and allows them to learn more powerful moves. This guide will show you how to use this method to evolve Sunkern into Sunflora.

Players will need to acquire a Sun Stone to evolve Sunkern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like many other creatures, Sunkern will only evolve into Sunflora when exposed to a Sun Stone. It is one of many evolution stones available, each of which allows certain species to evolve. Where, however, can players find a Sun Stone? Here are several ways to obtain one: The simplest method is to seek one out in the wild, as there are specific permanent locations where the Sun Stone can be found.

Examine the location indicated in the screenshot below. It is located between the Pokemon Centers in West Province (Area One) - Central and West Province (Area One) - North, in the north-east direction.

This area on the map of Paldea has what players are looking for (Screenshot via Gamer Guides/YouTube)

Other methods include:

Hunt out in the wild: Randomly scouring areas for drpped sparkling items which may be a Sun Stone. One such location is the Asado Desert but item spwns are all random

Randomly scouring areas for drpped sparkling items which may be a Sun Stone. One such location is the Asado Desert but item spwns are all random Use Pokemon with Pickup ability: This grants a chance for the user in the trainer's party to be holding a random item when out exploring. Note that this only works when the creature is not holding an item given to it in the first place)

This grants a chance for the user in the trainer's party to be holding a random item when out exploring. Note that this only works when the creature is not holding an item given to it in the first place) Bid for one at the Porto Marida Auction: Players will ahve to place the highest bid to obtain the item. Auctions are unlocked after the Cascarrafa Gym Challenge

Players will ahve to place the highest bid to obtain the item. Auctions are unlocked after the Cascarrafa Gym Challenge Sunflora at the Artazon Gym Test: Players may obtain a Sun Stone ater beating the Sunflora during the challenge. Addiionally, beating Cortondo's Gym and obtaining its badge will unlock the Sunflora Hide & Seek minigame for replaying. Finding all 20 Sunflora in Cortondo will reward players with a Sun Stone.

To evolve Sunkern into Sunflora, simply head into the items section of your backpack. Select the Sun Stone and use it on Sunkern. This should initiate the evolution animation, after which players will have obtained Sunflora. Since this is a stone evolution, players can use it at any time on the Sunkern, as no criteria is holding back when it can evolve.

That is all players need to know about evolving Sunkern into Sunflora. Scarlet & Violet released earlier on November 18, 2022. They are only available on the Nintendo Switch console.

