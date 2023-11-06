Pokemon Horizons Episode 28: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons has doubled back to the Galar region, placing the Rising Volt Tacklers on the path of the remaining Six Heroes. These six Pocket Monsters were companions of the ancient explorer Lucius and may be the key to finding a paradise that the team aims to return Terapagos to. Episode 28 of the series should bring the team a bit closer to their goal on November 10, 2023.

Since Episode 28 won't air in Japan for a few more days, it doesn't hurt to examine how to catch the next entry in when it broadcasts. It's also not a bad idea to examine the episode's preview to see if there are any interesting hints to be discovered.

Where and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 28: "The Stolen Treasure"

Someone seems to have swiped Roy's ancient Poke Ball in Pokemon Horizons Episode 28 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Until Pokemon Horizons' eventual English dub arrives, fans will have to watch the Japanese audio version after it broadcasts in its home country. However, since watchers outside of Japan likely don't have access to the country's broadcast TV stations, few alternatives are left, depending on their patience and resources.

For starters, if fans don't mind not having subtitles available and want to enjoy Pokemon Horizons regardless, it's possible to combine the use of an Amazon Prime account and a VPN to access Japan's Prime Video. The streaming platform offers up new episodes as they air locally, giving incredibly early access to upcoming entries in the series.

Accessing Amazon Prime Video in Japan is a direct way to access Pokemon Horizons' new episodes (Image via The Pokemon Company/Amazon)

If fans don't mind being a little patient, they can wait a few days after the initial release date. Doing so will allow fan translators to provide subtitles in several different languages before posting them to third-party anime streaming sites. Obviously, watchers will have to make sure they're accessing a safe site, but it's a fantastic way to get the full episode experience for free.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 28's preview

The antique expert may have a shady side in Episode 28 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the end of Pokemon Horizons Episode 27, watchers got a little taste of what's to come in Episode 28 thanks to an accompanying preview. These snippets don't always provide many details but give fans something to work with as they wait for the next airdate. Since November 10 is still a few days away, it doesn't hurt to glean anything possible from the preview.

Episode 28's preview begins with Liko, Roy, and Friede meeting the mysterious antique seller who may have some answers about the ancient Poke Balls the group has been collecting. As the group departs, Hatenna seems to pick up a very sinister aura from the shopkeeper, and this appears to be confirmed when Roy realizes his ancient Poke Ball is missing.

The antique trader seems to be making off with Roy's ancient Poke Ball (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The antique seller then appears to be making off with his inventory (and likely Roy's) by hitching a cart and leaving the area. He's also seen on a Rotom Phone, so one may assume he's contacting somebody to pick up a supposedly stolen ancient Poke Ball. The Explorers seem to be the obvious culprit, especially since they declared their intent to find the Black Rayquaza in Episode 27.

Before the preview ends, Liko and Roy are shown sending Sprigatito and Fuecoco into battle, though their opponent isn't shown. Maybe they're battling the antique dealer to retrieve the ancient Poke Ball, or perhaps the Explorers have intercepted them again. Whatever the case, fans should have their answers after Pokemon Horizons Episode 28 airs on November 10, 2023.