Pokemon Horizons Episode 27: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons continues to make progress in its latest story arc surrounding the mysteries of Terapagos, and the latest entry in the series will make its debut on November 3, 2023. After determining that the Rising Volt Tacklers want to bring Terapagos to the paradise of Rakua, the group sets course for the Galar region once again to find the Black Rayquaza, one of Lucius' Six Heroes.

Episode 27 of Pokemon Horizons will bring our heroes one step closer to their goal, but fans may be curious as to how they can watch this next entry in the story. It can be a little tricky since the series is only airing in Japan, but there's still hope depending on what resources viewers have access to.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 27

A picnic seems to be in the cards for the Pokemon Horizons gang in Episode 27 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As with most Pokemon Horizons episodes, Episode 27 will debut on a Friday at 6:55 pm Japanese Standard Time. In this case, the latest entry will air on local Japanese TV stations on November 3. However, catching local TV within Japan when so many fans are outside of it can be a particularly difficult task, leaving viewers to look to other options.

One such example is to use a VPN and an active Amazon Prime account to open the Japanese version of Prime Video, where Pokemon Horizons episodes are uploaded as they air. The catch to this is that there likely aren't translated subtitles for the episode, which can certainly hamper the experience. This is somewhat complicated by the English dub still having not debuted either.

Fuecoco loves its snacks in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another option, and likely one that will work best for most watchers, is to check out third-party anime streaming sites a few days after the episode has aired. After fan translators finish their work on Episode 27, they'll likely end up posted to these sites. Granted, viewers will have to use their best judgment to avoid malware on some sketchier sites, but plenty of good-faith spots on the web are available.

What was shown in Pokemon Horizons' Episode 27 preview?

The Explorers haven't given up the pursuit of Terapagos quite yet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In all reality, Episode 27's preview was pretty light on details compared to those of other episodes. Watchers witness Liko, Roy, and Dot coming together with the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers to have a picnic, presumptively back in the Galar region. Meanwhile, the Explorers are convening a meeting to discuss Terapagos and are likely talking about how they can still steal it after multiple failed attempts.

Much of the preview shows Liko, Dot, and Roy as they set up the picnic alongside Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. The latter, in particular, is thrilled by the table spreads, which is really no surprise considering Fuecoco's love of food. Liko is also seen carrying her Hatenna along, as well as Terapagos, who looks delighted.

Liko, Roy, and Dot spend time together during Episode 27's picnic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It seems as though this particular Pokemon Horizons episode will be one about character building and fanfare after so much action to close out the first arc of the story. Every group of heroes needs to take a breather every now and again, and fans will agree that the Rising Volt Tacklers have earned their respite for the time being.