Pokemon Horizons Episode 41: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

After Pokemon Horizons' tender 40th episode, Episode 41 is slated to debut in Japan on March 1, 2024. But since the new English dubbed version of the series is still catching up to the current story, how can fans catch Episode 41 to stay updated about what's going on? The answer somewhat depends on what watchers have access to, but the methods are pretty cut and dry.

Fans will have to rely on slightly unconventional methods to check out new episodes when they air in Japan. Fortunately, having access to a VPN or simply being savvy about anime streaming sites off the beaten path can yield the desired results for watchers who are willing to put in a little extra effort.

Where and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 41

Dot's mother seems to be entering the Pokemon Horizons story in Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While fans would love to check out new Pokemon Horizons episodes regularly, it's understandable that not everyone has access to local Japanese TV broadcasts. Fortunately, there are two different ways fans can watch Episode 41, as long as they're willing to put in a little extra effort or potentially wait a little while after the episode's air date.

The first option is to obtain an Amazon Prime Video subscription and use a VPN. By setting their region to Japan, viewers can access the Japanese Prime Video catalog with their account and check out new episodes almost right after they air locally. However, these episodes won't have translated subtitles since they're not intended for audiences outside the show's native country.

The other choice, and one that tends to be quite popular, is to wait until the following Sunday or Monday (March 3-4, 2024, in this case) for fan translators to furnish Episode 41 with subtitles and release them on third-party anime websites. Viewers will have to use their discretion and avoid sites that might have malware, but plenty of community-owned streaming sites exist.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 41's preview

Quaxly and Lycanroc face off in Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 41's preview kicked off after Episode 40, and the translated title of the new episode appears to be "Enter the Intense Mom!" The episode's preview begins with Dot waking up on the Brave Olivine before speaking to a new female character, which some have speculated to be her mother, whose name is listed as "Blanca."

The next shot shows Dot and Quaxly finding the Tinkatink she caught in Episode 39 crying in the hallway of the airship. The scene then cuts to Blanca saying something alongside her Midnight Forme Lycanroc, with both their backs to Dot and Quaxly. Dot and Blanca are then shown battling, with Lycanroc and Quaxly trading blows. Blanca is then shown speaking to Liko, Roy, and Friede.

A short scene takes place where Murdock chases Tinkatink around his kitchen as it has stolen a frying pan. Then, the preview cuts back to Quaxly being hit by Lycanroc and Blanca tightening her headband. Is this new character really Dot's mom? And why is she aboard the Brave Olivine? The only way to find out for certain is to check out the episode after it airs on March 1, 2024.

