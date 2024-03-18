Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 Recap: The Explorers Return

After some time away, Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 sees the return of the sinister Explorers, with Coral and Sidian challenging our heroes to battle. After Episode 42, watchers saw a strange tower on the distant Paldean shores that seemingly belonged to the dangerous group, and now its members have emerged from hiding once again to antagonize Liko and Roy.

If that wasn't enough, the Explorers seem to be putting a plan in place to finally summon and capture Lucius' Black Rayquaza once and for all, but there's no way the Rising Volt Tacklers will let it happen without a fight. For the curious fans out there, it isn't a bad time to take a look at the latest episode's events with a Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap: A Letter of Challenge from the Explorers

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap begins with a shopping spree (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap begins with the Rising Volt Tacklers doing a bit of shopping, and a line emerges for some limited-stock Sea Diglett Manju, which Friede and Roy are patiently waiting for. Mollie tells the two that they're free to wait as long as they've shopped for necessities already, to which Friede and Roy admit that they haven't done so.

Friede and Roy decide to go shop for supplies, and Mollie suggests to Liko that she tag along so Roy doesn't waste his money. Meanwhile, Coral and Sidian of the Explorers discuss their plan to infiltrate the town. The former takes on a disguise and says that there's something of great value in the town, leaving Sidian to observe the situation from a distance.

Liko and Roy notice a hunched old man, who unsettles the Pokemon Horizons heroes at first until they assist him with getting his cart to its destination. A young man then appears and states that he can open his shop, which is revealed to be the Sea Diglett Manju shop. The old man then provides some of the tasty sweets to the kids for helping him out.

The old man offers up Sea Diglett Manju in this Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back on the Brave Olivine, our Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap continues with Tinkatink, tired of waiting to be fed by Dot. It gets some snacks from Murdock, but trips and spills its food overboard. While on the verge of tears, Terapagos arrives and helps out Tinkatink by pointing to where it can find some more food.

Meanwhile, Coral is waiting in line for some Sea Diglett Manju, but the shop sells its last box to a Cutiefly in front of her, upsetting her and leading her to be turned away. However, the Explorer in disguise spots our Pokemon Horizons heroes and confronts them, distasteful that they had a box without waiting in line. Meanwhile, Ludlow's Quagsire offers some berries to Tinkatink, who shares them with Quaxly.

Coral confronts our heroes for their sweets in this Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On the way back to the Brave Olivine, Roy notices that his Fuecoco is missing, only to find it shortly afterward with a letter on its back. The letter's writer states that Liko and Roy stole something from them, issuing a challenge to battle them at "Snorlax Rock." Liko and Roy oblige only to find Coral at the rock, demanding they hand over the Sea Diglett Manju.

Coral faces off in battle against Roy while Liko squares off against Sidian. Despite the efforts of Fuecoco and Sprigatito, Coral's Glalie and Sidian's Garganacl take the upper hand in the battle. However, Sprigatito then uses its Overgrowth ability to gain the upper hand as Fuecoco uses Stomping Tantrum to shatter Glalie's ice. However, the battle is called off when Sidian receives an alert from his superiors.

The Explorers are called away, despite Coral's protests (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite Coral wanting to stay and fight, saying they can "capture the Black Rayquaza later," Sidian releases his Aerodactyl and lifts the two Explorers away from the battleground. Liko calls Friede to tell him about the Explorers' plans, and Friede decides to check out the mysterious tower at the end of Episode 42.

To conclude this Pokemon Horizons Episode 43 recap, Liko and Roy return to the Brave Olivine. Roy shares the Manju with Captain Pikachu and Friede's Charizard, but Liko has a sinking feeling about what the Explorers are planning. Drawing the attention of Lucius' Black Rayquaza never seems to be a good idea.

