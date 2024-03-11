Pokemon Horizons Episode 43: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

With the 42nd episode of Pokemon Horizons concluded, Episode 43 is ready to debut in Japan on March 15, 2024. Titled "A Letter of Challenge from the Explorers," this episode will air on broadcast stations in Japan. However, for viewers residing outside of Japan, accessing the episode might be simpler than expected.

The two primary options are available depending on their access to a VPN or a specific streaming service. However, if these options are unavailable, an alternative method only requires an internet connection and patience.

How and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 43?

New Horizons episodes can be accessed on Prime Video's Japanese platform (Image via The Pokemon Company/Amazon)

Fans have a few options for accessing the latest episodes of Pokemon Horizons. They can set their current region to Japan if they have access to a VPN and a Prime Video subscription. This will allow shows in Prime Video Japan's catalog to be viewable, and Horizons' newest episodes are uploaded there almost immediately after they are broadcast.

The problem is that episodes uploaded this way won't have subtitles, which can certainly hamper a watcher getting the full Pokemon Horizons experience. As an alternative, fans can wait until the following Sunday or Monday after the episode's release. Typically, fan translators release their subtitles for third-party anime streaming sites across the internet around this time.

Although watchers must be careful with which site they visit to watch Pokemon Horizons off the beaten path, many options host massive anime libraries. These sites tend to have new episodes up just a few days after their original airing, with subtitles, making them an excellent spot to watch new releases to keep up with the ongoing story.

Breaking down the preview of Pokemon Horizons Episode 43

Coral seems to be chasing after sweets in Episode 43 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Episode 43's preview starts with Liko, Roy, Friede, Orla, and Mollie stopping to shop. One of the shop workers or owners is shown running up to the group before Fuecoco and Sprigatito are shortly seen, with Fuecoco's mouth-watering. Coral (known as Sango in Japan) is then shown in disguise waiting in line at the shop, which seems to be a sweets shop.

Sprigatito is then shown dodging attacks with a massive Garganacl looming over it. Coral is seen challengingly shouting out to Liko and Roy, standing before a large boulder shaped like a Snorlax. The member of the Explorers seems like she means business.

Is Coral challenging our heroes over something as simple as sweets, or does she have an ulterior motive? The one way to find out for sure is to check out Episode 43 after it airs on March 15.

