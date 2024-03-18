Pokemon Horizons Episode 44: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons is itching for another showdown between our heroes, the Explorers, and the Black Rayquaza when Episode 44 airs on March 22, 2024, in Japan. While that's all well and good, how can fans catch the episode without tuning into Japanese broadcast stations? The positive news is that viewers have a few options available to them based on their resources and willingness to wait.

With access to a VPN, viewers with a Prime Video subscription can check out new episodes almost immediately after they drop. Otherwise, fans may have to wait a few days. Whatever the case, it doesn't hurt to outline the watching options as well as take a look at the Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 preview.

How and where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 44

New episodes and Pokemon Horizons previews can be found on Prime Video in Japan (Image via The Pokemon Company/Amazon)

When it comes to checking out new episodes and previews for Pokemon Horizons, prospective viewers have a few primary options. The foremost involves the use of a VPN and an Amazon Prime Video subscription. The VPN can set a viewer's IP address to Japan, allowing them to watch new episodes on Prime Video almost immediately after they air, but the Pokemon Horizons episodes haven't been translated subtitle-wise.

If fans are willing to wait until the following Sunday or Monday after the original air date, community translators typically complete subtitles in multiple languages and distribute them around the internet. From here, viewers can visit third-party anime streaming sites and find the latest episodes, but they are still recommended to use a VPN and choose their websites carefully to avoid malware.

In case of extenuating circumstances, sometimes certain episodes take a few extra days to get posted to third-party anime sites, but if viewers don't mind waiting an extra day or two, they can visit a good-faith site and catch the episode with full subtitles in most languages to get the full Pokemon Horizons experience.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 Preview: Black Rayquaza returns and a sneak peek at the Terastal Debut arc

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 44 preview shared key art of the upcoming Terastal Debut arc (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Episode 43 couldn't end without a sneak peek preview for Episode 44, and it might be one of the best in recent memory. It begins with Spinel of the Explorers sending out his Umbreon to battle with Captain Pikachu. Liko and Roy are shown running before Lucius' Black Rayquaza emerges from the clouds. A speaker is then shown being used by the Explorers to lure Rayquaza.

Shots of Coral are shown before the Pokemon Horizons Episode 44 preview kicks over to Liko and Roy and the Black Rayquaza again. Terapagos steps forward to meet its old companion before the preview flashes to the upcoming Terastal Debut arc, which was announced by The Pokemon Company with a release date of April 12, 2024, with the preview sharing the new key art poster.

In the key art, Liko, Roy, and Dot are shown alongside their Pokemon. Liko's Sprigatito has evolved into Floragato, and many of the Paldean gym leaders are shown in the backdrop with the region's Elite Four silhouetted in the sky. It appears that our heroes are preparing to take on the Paldea League Challenge, but they'll have to finish their business with the Black Rayquaza first.

That encounter may very well conclude on March 22 with Episode 44, so it should be mandatory viewing for dedicated fans.

