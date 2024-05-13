Pokemon Horizons Episode 50: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 has set the stage for Episode 50 "Shine, Terastal! Dance Dance Quaxly!" which is scheduled to air in Japan on May 17, 2024. Dot's Terastal battle against Iono begins with a crowd of countless fans watching on Iono's stream. Dot overcame her fear of being on camera outside of her Nidothing costume in Episode 49, but will that be enough for her to beat Iono?

The only way to find out right away is to watch Episode 50 when it airs. But how do you do so if you don't have access to Japanese TV? There are a few options available, as explained in this guide. We also break down Pokemon Horizon Episode 50's preview to get a better idea of how the episode will unfold.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 50 "Shine, Terastal! Dance Dance Quaxly!"

Fans can catch new Pokemon Horizons episodes on Prime Video Japan (Image via Amazon)

While one method of watching new Pokemon Horizons episodes requires the use of a VPN, you can use one for both methods outlined here to maintain information privacy so you can catch new episodes securely.

The first option is using a VPN to set your IP address region to Japan. If have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, you can access Prime Video's Japanese site where new episodes of Horizons are released after they air locally. The problem with this method is that subtitles aren't translated, as they aren't intended for audiences outside the show's home country.

If you are willing to wait until the following Sunday or Monday after the initial airdate, go online and check out third-party anime streaming websites. A few days after the original airdate, fan translators typically distribute their translated subtitles for the episode across third-party sites.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 50's preview

Iono is ready for Dot's Terastal battle in Pokemon Horizons Episode 50's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 50's preview begins with a shot of Liko and Roy, with the latter laughing as Dot seems to scold the two. A shot of Fuecoco and Floragato is seen as they stand with the sunset shining on them. Dot is shown speaking to Liko before the preview cuts to Quaxly attacking Iono's Bellibolt with its Water Gun move, leaving the electric type Frog Pokemon face-down in the battle arena.

Iono is shown with a bright-eyed expression before the preview cuts to Bellibolt charging up another Electric-type move. The next shot shows Dot in a state of concern before the camera zooms out to show Quaxly falling to the ground, seemingly injured. Liko and Roy are then seen in the crowd alongside Naranja Academy Director Clavell, as Quaxly tries to stand and Dot calls out a command.

It seems as though Dot and Quaxly are badly matched up against Iono and Bellibolt, but both trainers have the ace of Terastallization up their sleeves. Will Terastallizing Quaxly be enough to beat Iono? The only way to find out is to catch Pokemon Horizons Episode 50 after it releases on May 17.