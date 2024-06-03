Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 Recap: Wattrel Takes its Next Step

Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 continues our heroes' quest to catalog wild Pokemon in Paldea for a report in Naranja Academy. After Liko and Floragato experience a petal tornado phenomenon caused by wild Toedscool in Episode 51, the story shifts to Roy, Fuecoco, and Wattrel as the focus for Episode 52, with Wattrel having a few surprises for its trainer.

Though Roy helped Wattrel learn to fly earlier on in Pokemon Horizons, Episode 52 sees it encounter some pretty tough winds. Roy realizes that the first creature he caught after Fuecoco still has some progress to make to come into its own as a Flying-type Pokemon. With that in mind, let's dive into our Episode 52 recap and examine how the events unfolded.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 "Wattrel, High Wind Warning!"

A Capsakid takes center stage at the beginning of Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 kicks off with our heroes studying myriad wild Pokemon, including Roy/Fuecoco/Wattrel observing a wild Capsakid. They feed the Capsakid a Grepa Berry, which it accepts while the group remains out of sight, but the Capsakid eventually notices the group and runs away. Wattrel attempts to grab more berries from a nearby tree, but a strong gust of wind pushes it away.

Fuecoco uses Flame Charge to reach the top of the tree and come down with a grilled Greppa Berry, much to Wattrel's dismay. The kids reconvene at camp for the night and Liko and Dot lament they haven't found much more for their reports. Roy points out the gust of wind that pushed Wattrel away, which he managed to record on his Rotom Phone, wondering how he can make Wattrel more confident.

Later that night, Roy finds Wattrel away from camp attempting to pluck Greppa Berries from a tree but still being pushed by the winds. Roy suggests that Wattrel forget about its struggles and sing with him and Fuecoco. The Pokemon intends to walk away in embarrassment until the moon is suddenly covered by clouds and a figure appears in the dark.

Ryme meets Roy in our Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 recap (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The sinister-looking figure reveals itself to be an affectionate Houndstone that scares our Pokemon Horizons hero until it is recalled by another mysterious figure. The figure is shown to be the Ghost-type gym leader Ryme, who appreciated the song Roy and Fuecoco were singing earlier. Ryme then notices Wattrel's apprehension and raps a few lines about how it needs to conquer its fears.

A Capsakid then appears out of the bushes, which Roy is confused by since Capsakid is drawn to sunlight. Ryme suggests that it's fleeing from a Pokemon "not of this world" that is scaring the other wild Pokemon at night, a creature she's hoping to find. As Roy tries to record the escaping Capsakid for his report, he turns around and Ryme and Houndstone have disappeared.

The next morning, Roy tells his fellow Pokemon Horizons heroes about the otherworldly Pokemon Ryme described. Liko and Dot are skeptical of Roy's claims, and when he tries to show a video of his encounter with Ryme, his Rotom Phone comes up blank. The kids continue their struggle of documenting wild Pokemon behavior, and Wattrel grows frustrated with Fuecoco's berry gathering.

Wattrel confronts Fuecoco in Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wattrel and Fuecoco get into a scrap that Roy has to break up, but then our Pokemon Horizons protagonist notices that Wattrel has run away. Roy and Fuecoco attempt to find it and happen upon a trembling Capsakid near a waterfall. Roy works his way across the narrow cliff face to reach the Capsakid, nearly losing his footing but successfully reaching the Pokemon and offering to help it.

Capsakid bites Roy and inflames his finger before launching its shed teeth into his mouth and causing him to recoil from the spiciness but he shouts that he loves the taste (Capsakid's shed teeth are a Paldean delicacy). The Capsakid recoils in horror as Roy seems to love the spicy flavor he's experiencing. Roy attempts to help Capsakid again, recanting the bravery rap that Ryme sang to Wattrel.

Capsakid offers its hand, and Roy takes it into his arms but realizes he can't climb back up with the tiny Pokemon in one hand. Wattrel, hiding nearby, springs into action to help but is swept away by another wind. Roy tells Wattrel to save Capsakid, and back at camp, Liko's Hatenna senses a distressed Pokemon and points Liko and Dot toward it, so they rush to help.

Capsakid initially refused Roy's help in Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Wattrel continues to fight the strong winds and successfully snatches Capsakid and drops it off on top of the cliff for safety. Liko and Dot arrive as Roy climbs back up the cliff face, but the wind causes Roy to fall. Wattrel dives down to save its trainer, glowing and evolving into Kilowattrel and using its empowered strength to ride the skies and drop Roy off safely.

Roy's Wattrel has become a Kilowattrel in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Capsakid departs, and the Pokemon Horizons gang is astonished by Kilowattrel's evolution. Liko states that the evolution might make for a good report for the academy, but Dot is sad to report that she didn't record the evolution. The kids head off on their next adventure, and Kilowattrel gives Fuecoco a ride in the sky.

A sinister presence is still lurking in the wild in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back in the wild woods at night, the Pokemon Ryme was searching for is revealed, as the figure of an Annihilape turns to face the audience, its eyes burning red, ending Pokemon Horizons Episode 52.