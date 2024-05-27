Pokemon Horizons Episode 52: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 is the latest of the Terastal Debut arc and will air in Japan on May 31, 2024. The episode promises to include plenty of Roy and his beloved Fuecoco and Wattrel, and its preview even promises the appearance of one of Paldea's prominent gym leaders. But how can fans watch this episode if they don't have access to local TV broadcasts in Japan?

Among the options for watching Pokemon Horizons Episode 52, two in particular tend to be quite dependable, and it doesn't hurt to examine how to utilize them. Moreover, it's not a bad idea to examine the Episode 52 preview to glean a few extra details as to what the latest entry in the series might bring.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 "Wattrel, High Wind Warning!"

Fans can find non-translated Pokemon Horizons episodes on Prime Video Japan (Image via Amazon)

When it comes to watching new Pokemon Horizons episodes almost as soon as they air, fans outside Japan can use a VPN and set their region to it. From there, by using an Amazon Prime subscription, watchers can find Horizons in the Prime Japan catalog. New episodes are updated almost immediately after they air on local television stations in the native country.

The downside to this method is that the newly uploaded episodes aren't translated in other languages subtitle-wise. This leaves the other alternative. On roughly the following Sunday or Monday after an episode airs, fan translators share their subtitles with third-party anime websites. Viewers can seek these sites out, though it's best to be careful and use a VPN for added data safety.

Although plenty of third-party anime sites aren't always reliable, there are plenty out there that simply share Pokemon Horizons episodes with subtitles translated into English and beyond.

Breaking down the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 52

Roy spots a Capsakid in Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 52 preview begins with Roy observing a sunbathing Capsakid from a nearby bush. Then, Liko is shown having issues with her Rotom Phone, while attempting to take a picture of a group of Squawkabilly on a nearby tree branch. Paldean gym leader Ryme is then shown at night rapping to Roy alongside her Houndstone, to Roy and Fuecoco's excitement.

Capsakid is then shown in a forest shooting its shed front teeth into Fuecoco's mouth, causing the Fire Croc Pokemon to belch flames. Roy is then seen shimmying along a cliff and seemingly falling before his Wattrel is seen flying into action with Liko, Floragato, and Fuecoco standing in the background. A massive gust of wind is then shown as Liko and Dot recoil from it.

In the final shot of the preview, Roy is shown to be seemingly caught up in the wind, but something shining catches his attention off-screen. Our young hero seems to be in trouble, but can Wattrel help save its trainer from danger? Could Wattrel even evolve into Kilowattrel in a bid to do so? The only way to know for sure is to catch Episode 52 after it airs on May 31.