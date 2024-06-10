Pokemon Horizons Episode 54: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons Episode 54 has been named "Eternal Blessings" and proves to be an intriguing episode split between our heroes Liko, Roy, and Dot, as well as returning to the adventures of Professor Friede and Captain Pikachu. While the episode is set to air in Japan on June 14, 2024, the question is how does one watch the episode if they don't have access to Japanese TV broadcasts?

There are a few options available, depending on what resources fans have available to them. We explore a few prominent avenues along with the Pokemon Horizons Episode 54 preview to get an idea of how the upcoming entry in the series might play out.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 54 "Eternal Blessings"

New Pokemon Horizons episodes can be viewed via Prime Video Japan (Image via Amazon)

Many Pokemon Horizons fans may not have access to broadcasts in Japan, but a few methods can help them watch new episodes since the dubbed versions catch up to the latest releases. A VPN and a subscription to Amazon Prime Video will be required.

If you have a VPN, you can set your device's region to Japan before heading to Prime Video Japan and logging in with your Prime Video account. This should provide access to new episodes of Horizons, which are uploaded to Prime Video Japan almost immediately after their local broadcast. However, these episodes aren't translated into other languages.

This is where the second option comes in. If you are willing to wait a few days (roughly the following Sunday or Monday after airing), fan translators provide translated subtitles to the episodes, which are uploaded across third-party anime websites.

You should still use a VPN and be careful about which third-party site you choose, although many host new Horizons episodes soon after they are released.

Breaking down the preview for Pokemon Horizons Episode 54

Friede and Captain Pikachu return in Pokemon Horizons Episode 54's preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 54's preview begins with Friede and Captain Pikachu entering a shadowy facility, as Liko runs into her friend Ann from Indigo Academy and her Dewott. A Watchog and Bisharp are then shown attacking Captain Pikachu as he dodges. The preview then cuts back to Liko, as Terapagos holds one of Dewott's scalchops in its mouth before Dewott places it back on its leg.

Ann is then seen smiling and speaking before the preview shifts back focus to Friede and Cap, who are running down a dark corridor in the facility. They find a fortified door before the preview cuts to the duo investigating something, possibly the strange pink crystal that is shown in the following shot.

While Liko reacquaints herself with an old friend, it appears Friede and Captain Pikachu have a serious investigation on their hands. Could this be connected to Terapagos and Lucius' paradise of Rakua? The only way to find out for sure is to check out Episode 54 after it airs locally!