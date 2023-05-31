Pokemon Horizons Episode 9: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons is still early on in its story, but things should begin to get a little more interesting with the series' ninth episode, which is set to arrive on June 2, 2023. Our heroes, Liko and Roy, along with their allies the Rising Volt Tacklers, have finally reached the Paldea region aboard the Brave Asagi. There's little doubt that new secrets and challenges await our new protagonists.

In the previous episode, Liko and Roy continued their work as Pokemon trainers and unveiled the secret that the Rising Volt Tackler Dot was, in fact, the enigmatic streamer Nidothing. Meanwhile, Captain Pikachu and Friede woke up to find the Paldea region on the horizon, meaning the first leg of their long journey had been completed.

If Pokemon fans want to see what unfolds for the team during their initial steps in Paldea, it doesn't hurt to review Episode 9's airing information.

When and how to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 9

Currently, Pokemon Horizons is only airing within Japan and its associated TV stations such as TV Tokyo. Episode 9 will debut on June 2, 2023, at 18:55 Japanese Standard Time. However, this release time will obviously change, depending on where viewers are tuning in from. It doesn't hurt to take a look at the respective time zones that fans can expect the episode to drop.

In the event that watchers can't view the episode on TV Tokyo, the new episode will also be available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu in Japan. This could mean that the episode is accessible if watchers in other parts of the world are using a VPN.

Here are the release timings for Pokemon Horizons Episode 9 by time zone:

Pacific Time - 2:55 am / 02:55

- 2:55 am / 02:55 Central Time - 3:55 am / 03:55

- 3:55 am / 03:55 Eastern Time - 4:55 am / 04:55

- 4:55 am / 04:55 Greenwich Mean Time - 9:55 am / 09:55

- 9:55 am / 09:55 Indian Standard Time - 3:25 pm / 15:25

- 3:25 pm / 15:25 Australia - 7:55 pm / 19:55

- 7:55 pm / 19:55 New Zealand 9:55 pm / 21:55

In addition to these airing times and locations, it's highly likely that many YouTube accounts will be uploading the full episode with subtitles for watchers outside of Japan.

While it's technically not legal for channels to re-upload the episodes due to rules surrounding Creative Commons and Fair Use, as long as fans aren't uploading the episode themselves, watching it is likely harmless. As defensive as Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are about their intellectual property, they aren't about to prosecute fans for watching their new show on an unintended platform.

Furthermore, if fans do miss the episode, plenty of content creators will likely be uploading their impressions, reactions, and analysis to YouTube in the coming days along with episodic recaps.

If fans don't have time to take out to catch the episode, especially due to the time zones, catching a recap online may be the next best thing. There will be plenty of information on our heroes' adventures in Paldea forthcoming in the next few days after Episode 9 makes its debut.

