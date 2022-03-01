How to farm Apricorns in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Apricorns are a staple in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and have been a niche item in the Pokemon franchise since their debut in Pokemon Gold and Silver. In Pokemon Gold and Silver, it was revealed by the Pokeball Maker, Kurt, that Apricorns can be used to create Pokeballs.

Kurt keeps true to his word as he can use Apricorns given to him by players to create unique Pokeballs in Pokemon Gold and Silver and Pokemon Heart Gold and Soul Silver. To stay true to the Pokemon world's lore, Apricorns are the most critical item for users to get in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

As many gamers know, collecting Apricorns is the only way to make Pokeballs. While they can still be purchased from the in-game shop, using their own collected Apricorns will allow players to make their Pokeballs wherever they please without being at a camp.

Tips for locating Apricorns in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Throughout the series, a consistent detail with Apricorns is that they all grow on trees. This even remains true in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. To collect Apricorns, players have to throw a Pokeball containing one of their party Pokemon at one of the many fruit-bearing trees in the overworld.

As many players know, collecting resources from trees is not always guaranteed to yield Apricorns every time. To make things easier on the player, only one type of Apricorn player can collect, so they do not have to worry about farming them for too long to get the Pokeball they want, like in previous games.

There is an easy way to tell if a tree bears Apricorns or if it bears berries. Players looking for Apricorns should look for trees with beige-colored objects hanging from their branches. This will typically yield five Apricorns for the player to collect. Since trees are all over the overworld, this is the fastest way to find Apricorns.

While players can always find Apricorns in the overworld, other methods are given to the player to obtain this vital resource in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Of course, players can buy Apricorns. Since getting money is so easy in the game, players will most likely have the forty Poke Dollars required to buy one.

Another method players can use to farm Apricorns in Pokemon Legends: Arceus uses the field in Jubilife Village. Colza can be found on the western side of the village and will give the player the option to harvest crops depending on what the player tells him to grow. This method yields thirty Apricorns for 500 Poke Dollars.

Luckily for players, there are multiple ways to obtain Apricorns, one of the most essential crafting ingredients in the game. While hitting trees to collect them is the fastest way to get Apricorns, no player can deny the more accessible and simplistic method of using their earned funds to buy them.

