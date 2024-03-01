Pokemon Masters EX Tier List

Pokemon Masters EX tier lists are tough to assemble due to the immense number of Sync Pairs in the mobile title, but when each pair is broken down into the role it performs best, a clearer picture can be drawn into focus. Once players have sifted out pairs with low potential and categorized what's left by the remaining roles, understanding the best Sync Pairs is an easier job.

For the sake of this tier list, Pokemon Masters EX Sync Pairs will be assigned tiers based on their effectiveness in three respective roles: DPS, Support, and Hybrid mixes of both. This way, as trainers begin their team builds for things like Extreme Battles, Champion Stadium, or Legendary Arena/Gauntlet, they'll know the picks that will offer them a higher chance at success.

Breaking down the Pokemon Masters EX Sync Pair Tier List

S+ Tier

Ash & Pikachu are fantastic damage dealers in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If players are looking for the best Sync Pairs that Pokemon Masters EX offers, then the S+ tier is where they'll want to look. They thrive in nearly any environment, are flexible enough to adapt to changing circumstances, synergize incredibly well with nearly any team comp, and can hold their own, independent of team assistance when necessary.

They possess spectacular stats, expansive Sync Grids, and near-peerless abilities as well. Overall, S+-tier options are the cream of the crop.

S+-Tier DPS Pairs

Ash & Pikachu, Red & Articuno, Marnie & Galarian Moltres, Steven & Attack Forme Deoxys, Lusamine & Ultra Necrozma, Hilda & Victini, Lysandre & Volcanion, Serena & Complete Forme Zygarde

S+-Tier Support Pairs

Sonia & Yamper, Aaron & Vespiquen, Jasmine & Celesteela, Kris & Suicune, Hilbert & Samurott, Blue & Mega Blastoise, Blue & Blastoise, Lillie & Poltergeist, Allister, & Gourgeist, Mallow & Appletun, Mina & Tapu Fini, Burgh & Togepi, Blue & Zapdos, Cynthia & Lucario, Morty & Ho-Oh, Acerola & Tapu Bulu, Calem & Shiny Greninja

S+-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Red & Pikachu, Gloria & Rapid-Strike Urshifu, Steven & Attack Forme Deoxys, Lyra & Celebi, Cyrus & Darkrai, Adaman & Leafeon, Maxie & Groudon, Irida & Glaceon, Leaf & Moltres, Diantha & Shiny Mega Diancie

S-Tier

Falkner and Swellow have proven to be an excellent support pairing in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the S-tier options aren't the best choice in Pokemon Masters EX, they're still incredibly useful when dealing damage, keeping their team upright, or both. They're fully capable of carrying a team composition to the finish line regardless of the arena they're stepping into.

Compared to the S+ options, there isn't much drop-off with S-tiers. Their stats and abilities are still high in quality, and they can meet several roles at once when called upon.

S-Tier DPS Pairs

Rose & Copperajah Eusine & Shiny Suicune Lusamine & Dusk Mane Necrozma Lisia & Galarian Rapidash Emmet & Archeops Victor & Rillaboom N & Zekrom Raihan & Duraludon Olympia & Sigilyph Korrina & Marshadow Diantha & Keldeo Diantha & Gardevoir Elesa & Togetic Hop & Zapdos Ethan & Lugia Drasna & Dragalge Palmer & Regigigas Emma & Crobat Lance & Dragonite Lear & Hoopa Red & Mega Charizard X Erika & Leafeon Blue & Mega Aerodactyl Sonia & Tsareena Lucas & Dialga Giovanni & Nidoking Leon & Charizard

S-Tier Support Pairs

Iono & Bellibolt Agatha & Arbok Melony & Lapras Player & Mesprit Caitlin & Mega Sableye Dawn & Alcremie Bugs & Scyther Bea & Vanilluxe Leaf & Eevee Hilbert & Samurott Steven & Shiny Stoutland Elesa & Rotom Lillie & Polteageist Proton & Golbat Jasmine & Mega Ampharos Shauna & Klefki Anabel & Snorlax Argenta & Skarmory Dawn & Cresselia Mina & Tapu Fini Player & Cobalion Wallace & Blacephalon Kris & Suicune Brendan & Latios Professor Sycamore & Xerneas Clair & Drampa Lorelei & Cloyster Falkner & Swellow Roark & Cranidos Giovanni & Persian Sabrina & Mega Alakazam Maylene & Meditite Lyra & Meganium Kiawe & Alolan Marowak Hop & Zamazenta Bruno & Onix

S-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Leon & Dragapult Paulo & Dusk Forme Lycanroc Silver & Sneasel Hop & Galarian Zapdos Cynthia & Giratina Lana & Tapu Lele Steven & Speed Forme Deoxys Viola & Surskit The Masked Royal & Incineroar N & Kyurem Lucian & Girafarig Bede & Hatterene Grimsley & Bisharp Ingo & Accelgor Courtney & Mega Camerupt Elesa & Emolga Steven & Normal Forme Deoxys Serena & Delphox Ball Guy & Amoonguss Hau & Tapu Koko Lance & Dragonair Raihan & Flygon Winona & Pelipper Colress & Klinklang N & Reshiram N & Reshiram Skyla & Tornadus Cynthia & Giratina Rosa & Shaymin Bianca & Musharna Zinnia & Thievul Hilbert & Genesect May & Mega Latias May & Mega Blaziken Marnie & Mega Mawile Raihan & Flygon

A-Tier

Leaf and Venusaur make for quality hybrid fighters in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Make no mistake, Pokemon Masters EX's A-tier options may not be at peak efficiency, but they shouldn't be overlooked. They have expansive Sync Grids and are about as adaptive as they come without sliding into the S-tier. A-tier options can still thrive independently and are valuable additions to a team lineup, providing fantastic damage and support capabilities.

A-tier options also tend to benefit from fantastic passive abilities like S-tiers, and their stats aren't much of a step down from their higher-graded counterparts.

A-Tier DPS Pairs

Diantha & Resolute Forme Keldeo Kris & Feraligatr Blue & Pidgeot Hilbert & Mightyena Hilda & Mega Diancie Wally & Gardevoir Guzma & Buzzwole Hala & Crabominable N & Zekrom Bea & Sirfetch'd Marnie & Grimmsnarl Lance & Gyarados Zinnia & Mega Rayquaza Marnie & Morpeko Nessa & Drednaw Cynthia & Mega Garchomp Volkner & Electivire Leon & Calyrex Giovanni & Mega Mewtwo Y May & Mega Swampert Hugh & Bouffalant Emmet & Escavalier Cyrus & Palkia N & Zoroark Leon & Eternatus Archie & Kyogre Lillie & Lunala May & Latias Brendan & Sceptile Silver & Ho-Oh

A-Tier Support Pairs

Glacia & Mega Glalie Nita and Landorus Skyla & Swanna Marley & Arcanine Shauna & Chesnaught Drake & Salamence Roxanne & Probopass Rosa & Serperior Jasmine & Mega Steelix Lillie & Clefairy Rachel & Umbreon Rosa & Delibird Evelyn & Entei Morty & Mismagius Sawyer & Honchkrow Cynthia & Gastrodon Misty & Psyduck Lillie & Ribombee Steven & Defense Forme Deoxys Lt. Surge & Voltorb Cheryl & Blissey Lt. Surge & Raichu Anabel & Snorlax Blue & Exeggutor Piers & Obstagoon Nita & Landorus Phoebe & Dusknoir Skyla & Swanna Sabrina & Chingling Hilda & Grapploct

A-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Lysandre & Yveltal Ghetsis & Kyurem Victor & Spectrier Bianca & Musharna Serena & Whimsicott Petrel & Weezing Kirs & Jolteon Serena & Delphox Lucian & Girafarig Steven & Mega Metagross Rosa & Dewott Darach & Staraptor Blaine & Ponyta Misty & Starmie Dawn & Torterra Skyla & Togekiss Silver & Feraligatr Dawn & Oricorio Koga & Crobat Nanu & Persian Lisia & Galarian Rapidash Plumeria & Salazzle Professor Oak & Mew Whitney & Sawsbuck Whitney & Miltank Wikstrom & Shield Forme Aegislash Lisia & Mega Altaria

B-Tier

Grimsley and Sharpedo have offensive upside in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In many ways, B-tier picks in Pokemon Masters EX are the bridge between lower-end options that may not be able to get the job done for late-game content and those in A-tier. Although it's possible that several options below the B-tier can still perform, these picks are typically the cutoff of what's considered viable in the meta at a given time. However, this is subject to change over time.

B-tiers encompass various Pokemon across generations, and the same can be said for their trainers. These picks aren't as robust as their counterparts, but they can still slot into a team composition or perform well in their defined roles.

B-Tier DPS Pairs

Shauntal & Chandelure Looker & Croagunk Candice & Froslass Burgh & Leavanny Hau & Alolan Raichu Siebold & Octillery Gardenia & Roserade Lusamine & Pheromosa Clair & Kingdra Sophocles & Golem Naomi & Sandslash Morty & Drifblim Zinnia & Salamence Steven & Alolan Sandslash Olivia & Midnight Lycanroc Player & Solgaleo Player & Solgaleo Fantina & Mismagius Gladion & Silvally Wally & Mega Gallade Will & Xatu Selene & Decidueye Gloria & Inteleon Cynthia & Kommo-o Grimsley & Mega Sharpedo Elesa & Zebstrika Hilda & Emboar Gloria & Zacian Barry & Empoleon Blue & Arcanine

B-Tier Support Pairs

Roxanne & Nosepass Player & Pikachu Ramos & Victreebel Erika & Vileplume Viola & Masquerain Calem & Greninja Erika & Comfey Thorton & Bronzong Grimsley & Liepard Acerola & Palossand Liza & Lunatone Lucy & Seviper Maylene & Medicham Blaine & Rapidash Wulfric & Avalugg Lyra & Vaporeon Erika & Tangela Red & Snorlax

B-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Brawly & Hariyama Clemont & Heliolisk Brock & Onix Kahili & Toucannon Sophocles & Togedemaru Crasher Wake & Floatzel Noland & Mega Pinsir Archer & Houndoom Sidney & Mega Absol Volkner & Luxray Iris & Hydreigon Dawn & Torterra Nanu & Alolan Persian Wallace & Milotic Agatha & Mega Gengar Clay & Seismitoad Flannery & Torkoal Morty & Mega Banette

Just so you know, this tier list, like all other tier lists in Pokemon, is subjective and can change over time. There may also be some overlap of Sync Pairs between roles due to their versatility in multiple aspects of the game. Moreover, new Pokemon/Trainer combos via Sync Pairs will likely arrive in the future, so the tier list may also be updated to reflect new arrivals in Pokemon Masters EX.

Poll : Do you play Pokemon Masters EX? Yes No 0 votes