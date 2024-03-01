Pokemon Masters EX Tier List

By Spencer Whitworth
Modified Mar 01, 2024 15:04 GMT
Pokemon Masters EX Tier List
Pokemon Masters EX Tier List (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Masters EX tier lists are tough to assemble due to the immense number of Sync Pairs in the mobile title, but when each pair is broken down into the role it performs best, a clearer picture can be drawn into focus. Once players have sifted out pairs with low potential and categorized what's left by the remaining roles, understanding the best Sync Pairs is an easier job.

For the sake of this tier list, Pokemon Masters EX Sync Pairs will be assigned tiers based on their effectiveness in three respective roles: DPS, Support, and Hybrid mixes of both. This way, as trainers begin their team builds for things like Extreme Battles, Champion Stadium, or Legendary Arena/Gauntlet, they'll know the picks that will offer them a higher chance at success.

Breaking down the Pokemon Masters EX Sync Pair Tier List

S+ Tier

Ash & Pikachu are fantastic damage dealers in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If players are looking for the best Sync Pairs that Pokemon Masters EX offers, then the S+ tier is where they'll want to look. They thrive in nearly any environment, are flexible enough to adapt to changing circumstances, synergize incredibly well with nearly any team comp, and can hold their own, independent of team assistance when necessary.

They possess spectacular stats, expansive Sync Grids, and near-peerless abilities as well. Overall, S+-tier options are the cream of the crop.

S+-Tier DPS Pairs

  • Ash & Pikachu, Red & Articuno, Marnie & Galarian Moltres, Steven & Attack Forme Deoxys, Lusamine & Ultra Necrozma, Hilda & Victini, Lysandre & Volcanion, Serena & Complete Forme Zygarde

S+-Tier Support Pairs

  • Sonia & Yamper, Aaron & Vespiquen, Jasmine & Celesteela, Kris & Suicune, Hilbert & Samurott, Blue & Mega Blastoise, Blue & Blastoise, Lillie & Poltergeist, Allister, & Gourgeist, Mallow & Appletun, Mina & Tapu Fini, Burgh & Togepi, Blue & Zapdos, Cynthia & Lucario, Morty & Ho-Oh, Acerola & Tapu Bulu, Calem & Shiny Greninja

S+-Tier Hybrid Pairs

  • Red & Pikachu, Gloria & Rapid-Strike Urshifu, Steven & Attack Forme Deoxys, Lyra & Celebi, Cyrus & Darkrai, Adaman & Leafeon, Maxie & Groudon, Irida & Glaceon, Leaf & Moltres, Diantha & Shiny Mega Diancie

S-Tier

Falkner and Swellow have proven to be an excellent support pairing in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While the S-tier options aren't the best choice in Pokemon Masters EX, they're still incredibly useful when dealing damage, keeping their team upright, or both. They're fully capable of carrying a team composition to the finish line regardless of the arena they're stepping into.

Compared to the S+ options, there isn't much drop-off with S-tiers. Their stats and abilities are still high in quality, and they can meet several roles at once when called upon.

S-Tier DPS Pairs

Rose & CopperajahEusine & Shiny SuicuneLusamine & Dusk Mane Necrozma
Lisia & Galarian RapidashEmmet & ArcheopsVictor & Rillaboom
N & ZekromRaihan & DuraludonOlympia & Sigilyph
Korrina & MarshadowDiantha & KeldeoDiantha & Gardevoir
Elesa & TogeticHop & ZapdosEthan & Lugia
Drasna & DragalgePalmer & RegigigasEmma & Crobat
Lance & DragoniteLear & HoopaRed & Mega Charizard X
Erika & LeafeonBlue & Mega AerodactylSonia & Tsareena
Lucas & DialgaGiovanni & NidokingLeon & Charizard

S-Tier Support Pairs

Iono & BelliboltAgatha & ArbokMelony & Lapras
Player & MespritCaitlin & Mega SableyeDawn & Alcremie
Bugs & ScytherBea & VanilluxeLeaf & Eevee
Hilbert & SamurottSteven & Shiny StoutlandElesa & Rotom
Lillie & PolteageistProton & GolbatJasmine & Mega Ampharos
Shauna & KlefkiAnabel & SnorlaxArgenta & Skarmory
Dawn & CresseliaMina & Tapu FiniPlayer & Cobalion
Wallace & BlacephalonKris & SuicuneBrendan & Latios
Professor Sycamore & XerneasClair & DrampaLorelei & Cloyster
Falkner & SwellowRoark & CranidosGiovanni & Persian
Sabrina & Mega AlakazamMaylene & MedititeLyra & Meganium
Kiawe & Alolan MarowakHop & ZamazentaBruno & Onix

S-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Leon & DragapultPaulo & Dusk Forme LycanrocSilver & Sneasel
Hop & Galarian ZapdosCynthia & GiratinaLana & Tapu Lele
Steven & Speed Forme DeoxysViola & SurskitThe Masked Royal & Incineroar
N & KyuremLucian & GirafarigBede & Hatterene
Grimsley & BisharpIngo & AccelgorCourtney & Mega Camerupt
Elesa & EmolgaSteven & Normal Forme Deoxys Serena & Delphox
Ball Guy & AmoongussHau & Tapu KokoLance & Dragonair
Raihan & FlygonWinona & PelipperColress & Klinklang
N & Kyurem Lucian & Girafarig Bede & Hatterene
Cynthia & Giratina Rosa & Shaymin Bianca & Musharna
Zinnia & Thievul Hilbert & Genesect May & Mega Latias
May & Mega Blaziken Marnie & Mega Mawile Raihan & Flygon

A-Tier

Leaf and Venusaur make for quality hybrid fighters in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Make no mistake, Pokemon Masters EX's A-tier options may not be at peak efficiency, but they shouldn't be overlooked. They have expansive Sync Grids and are about as adaptive as they come without sliding into the S-tier. A-tier options can still thrive independently and are valuable additions to a team lineup, providing fantastic damage and support capabilities.

A-tier options also tend to benefit from fantastic passive abilities like S-tiers, and their stats aren't much of a step down from their higher-graded counterparts.

A-Tier DPS Pairs

Diantha & Resolute Forme KeldeoKris & FeraligatrBlue & Pidgeot
Hilbert & MightyenaHilda & Mega DiancieWally & Gardevoir
Guzma & BuzzwoleHala & CrabominableN & Zekrom
Bea & Sirfetch'dMarnie & GrimmsnarlLance & Gyarados
Zinnia & Mega RayquazaMarnie & MorpekoNessa & Drednaw
Cynthia & Mega GarchompVolkner & ElectivireLeon & Calyrex
Giovanni & Mega Mewtwo YMay & Mega SwampertHugh & Bouffalant
Emmet & Escavalier Cyrus & Palkia N & Zoroark
Leon & Eternatus Archie & Kyogre Lillie & Lunala
May & Latias Brendan & Sceptile Silver & Ho-Oh

A-Tier Support Pairs

Glacia & Mega GlalieNita and LandorusSkyla & Swanna
Marley & ArcanineShauna & ChesnaughtDrake & Salamence
Roxanne & ProbopassRosa & SerperiorJasmine & Mega Steelix
Lillie & ClefairyRachel & UmbreonRosa & Delibird
Evelyn & EnteiMorty & MismagiusSawyer & Honchkrow
Cynthia & GastrodonMisty & PsyduckLillie & Ribombee
Steven & Defense Forme DeoxysLt. Surge & VoltorbCheryl & Blissey
Lt. Surge & Raichu Anabel & Snorlax Blue & Exeggutor
Piers & Obstagoon Nita & Landorus Phoebe & Dusknoir
Skyla & Swanna Sabrina & Chingling Hilda & Grapploct

A-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Lysandre & YveltalGhetsis & KyuremVictor & Spectrier
Bianca & MusharnaSerena & WhimsicottPetrel & Weezing
Kirs & JolteonSerena & DelphoxLucian & Girafarig
Steven & Mega MetagrossRosa & DewottDarach & Staraptor
Blaine & PonytaMisty & StarmieDawn & Torterra
Skyla & TogekissSilver & FeraligatrDawn & Oricorio
Koga & Crobat Nanu & Persian Lisia & Galarian Rapidash
Plumeria & Salazzle Professor Oak & Mew Whitney & Sawsbuck
Whitney & Miltank Wikstrom & Shield Forme Aegislash Lisia & Mega Altaria

B-Tier

Grimsley and Sharpedo have offensive upside in Pokemon Masters EX (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In many ways, B-tier picks in Pokemon Masters EX are the bridge between lower-end options that may not be able to get the job done for late-game content and those in A-tier. Although it's possible that several options below the B-tier can still perform, these picks are typically the cutoff of what's considered viable in the meta at a given time. However, this is subject to change over time.

B-tiers encompass various Pokemon across generations, and the same can be said for their trainers. These picks aren't as robust as their counterparts, but they can still slot into a team composition or perform well in their defined roles.

B-Tier DPS Pairs

Shauntal & ChandelureLooker & CroagunkCandice & Froslass
Burgh & LeavannyHau & Alolan Raichu Siebold & Octillery

Gardenia & Roserade

Lusamine & PheromosaClair & Kingdra
Sophocles & GolemNaomi & SandslashMorty & Drifblim
Zinnia & SalamenceSteven & Alolan Sandslash Olivia & Midnight Lycanroc
Player & SolgaleoPlayer & SolgaleoFantina & Mismagius
Gladion & SilvallyWally & Mega GalladeWill & Xatu
Selene & Decidueye Gloria & Inteleon Cynthia & Kommo-o
Grimsley & Mega Sharpedo Elesa & Zebstrika Hilda & Emboar
Gloria & Zacian Barry & Empoleon Blue & Arcanine

B-Tier Support Pairs

Roxanne & NosepassPlayer & PikachuRamos & Victreebel
Erika & VileplumeViola & MasquerainCalem & Greninja
Erika & ComfeyThorton & BronzongGrimsley & Liepard
Acerola & PalossandLiza & LunatoneLucy & Seviper
Maylene & Medicham Blaine & Rapidash Wulfric & Avalugg
Lyra & Vaporeon Erika & Tangela Red & Snorlax

B-Tier Hybrid Pairs

Brawly & HariyamaClemont & HelioliskBrock & Onix
Kahili & ToucannonSophocles & TogedemaruCrasher Wake & Floatzel
Noland & Mega PinsirArcher & HoundoomSidney & Mega Absol
Volkner & LuxrayIris & HydreigonDawn & Torterra
Nanu & Alolan PersianWallace & MiloticAgatha & Mega Gengar
Clay & SeismitoadFlannery & TorkoalMorty & Mega Banette

Just so you know, this tier list, like all other tier lists in Pokemon, is subjective and can change over time. There may also be some overlap of Sync Pairs between roles due to their versatility in multiple aspects of the game. Moreover, new Pokemon/Trainer combos via Sync Pairs will likely arrive in the future, so the tier list may also be updated to reflect new arrivals in Pokemon Masters EX.