Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Dondozo PvP build

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Dondozo is a genuinely good Water-type Pocket Monster for both single and double battles in the current PvP metagame. It has already seen a good amount of competitive success. For example, it was OU in Smogon's tiering system when this article was written.

Likewise, Dondozo has seen some top tournament plays in double battles, having even been on the second-place team for the 2023 San Diego Regional Championships. Its massive bulk, solid Attack, and good movepool must all be considered when building it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to build Dondozo for PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

It's excellent in both singles and doubles (Image via Game Freak)

One popular build often used on Showdown is a variation of the following set:

Ability: Unaware

Unaware Nature: Impish

Impish EVs: 252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Sp. Def

252 HP / 252 Defense / 4 Sp. Def IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed Moves: Liquidation + Body Press + Rest + Sleep Talk

Liquidation + Body Press + Rest + Sleep Talk Tera-Type: Grass

Grass Item: Heavy-Duty Boots or Leftovers

Heavy-Duty Boots are great for blocking hazards, which are more relevant in a six vs. six metagame than a three vs. three one. Otherwise, Leftovers is a solid choice to consider since its passive recovery is always useful. The main purpose of these EVs is to make Dondozo as bulky as possible.

While Order Up is the signature move of this Pokemon, you wouldn't use it in the singles metagame. The move won't ever activate its main effect because it is a doubles gimmick that relies on Tatsugiri being by your side.

Thus, something like Body Press is more beneficial as Fighting coverage is more helpful. Not to mention, Dondozo has a good Defense stat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Double battle build suggestions

Here is a solid PvP build for double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Unaware

Unaware Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def / 252 Speed or 116 HP / 156 Attack / 236 Speed

252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def / 252 Speed or 116 HP / 156 Attack / 236 Speed IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed Moves: Wave Crash + Order Up + Earthquake + Rest

Wave Crash + Order Up + Earthquake + Rest Tera-Type: Dragon

Dragon Item: Chesto Berry

A similar set was used by Chuppa Cross, who was in second place at the 2023 San Diego Regional Championships for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Similarly, the following moveset is inspired by the fifth-placed player, Emilio Forbes:

Ability: Unaware

Unaware Nature: Adamant

Adamant EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def / 252 Speed or 116 HP / 156 Attack / 236 Speed

252 Attack / 4 Sp. Def / 252 Speed or 116 HP / 156 Attack / 236 Speed IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 0~31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed Moves: Tera Blast + Order Up + Earthquake + Protect

Tera Blast + Order Up + Earthquake + Protect Tera-Type: Flying

Flying Item: Leftovers

Either way, Dondozo is almost always used in a team alongside Tatsugiri, whose Commander Ability buffs Dondozo by +2 in most stats. The move Order Up also has a different buff depending on the Tatsugiri form, which will give Dondozo one of the following buffs:

Curly (the orange form): +1 Attack

+1 Attack Droopy (the pink form): +1 Defense

+1 Defense Stretchy (the yellow form): +1 Speed

Several other items could be considered for these double battle PvP builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For example, Rocky Helmet and Assault Vest are popular choices with modified movesets (as you wouldn't use Protect with an Assault Vest).

