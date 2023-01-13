Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Tatsugiri PvP build

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers should know that Tatsugiri's best PvP role is in double battles. This is due to its unique Ability called Commander.

If it's in a double battle alongside Dondozo, Tatsugiri becomes untargetable. It enters Dondozo, which gets the following stat boosts:

+2 Attack

+2 Defense

+2 Sp. Atk

+2 Sp. Def

+2 Speed

This Dragon/Water-type Pocket Monster is completely unremarkable in the singles metagame, so this article solely focuses on its unique niche in double battles. If you wish to use this Pokemon in single battles, make sure to replace the Commander with Storm Drain since the former Ability is much less helpful in that environment.

How to build Tatsugiri for PvP double battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tatsugiri's Pokedex photo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Most of this moveset was used by Chuppa Cross, who placed second in the San Diego Regional that took place in January 2023. The only things that weren't confirmed from Victory Road VGC data were its Nature, EVs, and IVs.

Ability: Commander

Commander Nature: Timid or Modest

Timid or Modest EVs: 4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed

4 HP / 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Speed IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed

31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 31 Speed Moves: Muddy Water + Draco Meteor + Soak + Icy Wind

Muddy Water + Draco Meteor + Soak + Icy Wind Tera-Type: Water

Water Item: Choice Scarf

The EV spread listed above was the most popular one found based on Pikalytics' data for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC 2023 Series 1. Otherwise, it's worth explaining some of the moves here:

Muddy Water: Good Water STAB that hits both opponents, and unlike Surf, it doesn't damage your partner.

Good Water STAB that hits both opponents, and unlike Surf, it doesn't damage your partner. Draco Meteor: It's the strongest Dragon STAB available to it, and the stat drop isn't too bad since Tatsugiri's main purpose is to be inside Dondozo via Commander.

It's the strongest Dragon STAB available to it, and the stat drop isn't too bad since Tatsugiri's main purpose is to be inside Dondozo via Commander. Soak: There is a popular Double Shock strategy involving Pawmot and an ally using Soak on it.

There is a popular Double Shock strategy involving Pawmot and an ally using Soak on it. Icy Wind: Although it's weak in Base Power, having the capacity to lower both opponents' Speed stats in a double battle is immensely useful.

Using Soak alongside a Choice Scarf might be the strangest thing for a casual to understand, but the next section covers that in more depth.

Notes on good Tatsugiri PvP builds in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The video above (12th-minute mark) demonstrates an easy-to-understand example of the Soak and Double Shock strategy. Here is a brief explanation:

Pawmot Terastallizes into an Electric-type, which boosts its Electric STAB and prevents Double Shock from removing its Electric-type.

Choice Scarf Tatsugiri will Soak an enemy, turning them into a Water type.

The Terastallized Pawmot uses Double Shock on the Soaked enemy, which will OHKO most foes.

If Pawmot goes down or you're in a battle where it won't be useful, use Dondozo alongside Tatsugiri. The basic Commander strategy of boosting Dondozo's stats to insane levels has proven itself to be viable in the early days of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet doubles metagame.

Dondozo is an extremely common partner to use in double battles for this Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Dondozo's Order Up move has various effects, depending on which version of Tatsugiri is in its mouth:

Curly (the orange form) = +1 Attack to Dondozo

Droopy (the pink form) = +1 Defense to Dondozo

Stretchy (the yellow form) = +1 Speed to Dondozo

Generally speaking, you will always want to include Dondozo in a team involving Tatsugiri in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. You don't always have the two out together simultaneously, as evident in the aforementioned Pawmot example. However, it's a solid plan for trainers to consider.

