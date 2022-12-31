Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Espathra Tera Raid build

Tera Raid Battles are becoming more of a prominent gameplay aspect in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet than they were in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Players everywhere are looking for the best creatures to use to make them easier. One of the many creatures seeing a surprising rise in usage in these raids is the new Espathra.

Among the more unusual choices for players to take into a playthrough, it has shown to be quite a useful teammate in Tera Raid Battles. This can be attributed to its pure Psychic typing, decent offensive stats, as well as the signature ability, Opportunist. This skill mirrors the stat boosts of its opponents, which can come in handy for both raids and PvP battles alike.

However, there are always going to be instances where a build that works in player-versus-player combat may not be the optimal choice for taking on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids. In this scenario, having game knowledge and recognizing how to best approach Espathra for these raids really makes the difference between a win and a loss.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Raid Espathra guide for Tera Raid

What makes Espathra so great for the 7-Star Cinderace Raids is its ability. Opportunist mirrors the stat boosts applied by the move Bulk Up, which Cinderace can use. This action increases the user's physical attacking power as well as their defense stat. For this reason, Espathra does not need to worry much about buffing itself for this fight.

While Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can remove debuffs and status conditions applied to them, it may still be worth taking Featherdance into these battles. Featherdance lowers the attack stat of the target by two stages, which can be helpful if Cinderace spams Bulk Up. Or, it can be used to just keep the latter creature on the weaker side.

Lumina Crash is another great choice to use in Tera Raid Battles against Cinderace. With a base damage of 80, it can cause a lot of chaos. But where it shines is in its secondary effect. With every use, Lumina Crash lowers the special defense stat of the target by two stages. With Espathra being a special attacker, this greatly increases the power of all its subsequent moves.

The rest of the potential moves that players can choose to take into Tera Raid Battles depend on their playstyle. For those opting for a more supportive role, bringing Helping Hand is a great choice. Mud-Slap is another great support choice as it lowers the accuracy of the Raid Boss' attacks.

For players looking to max out Espathra's attacking power in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, a combination of Calm Mind and Stored Power can allow it to easily decimate the competition. Combine these attacks with the special defense drop from Lumina Crash, and no Raid Boss will stand a chance.

Overall, Espathra is a great choice for the 7-Star Cinderace Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet due to the high, scaling damage it can deal. The pocket monster's access to a wide array of great supporting moves, as well as debuffs, makes it one of the top performers for this challenge and many other raids where a Psychic-type is needed.

