Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Greninja Tera Raid build

Thanks to the most recent rounds of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid events, trainers have been able to battle Greninja as a raid boss. Not only this but defeating the Water-type starter allows players to capture it once per save file.

Since gamers are catching their own Greninja for their Paldean adventures, it'd be a shame not to use it extensively in battle. While this Pokemon certainly has its applications in PvP, the creature can work just as effectively in Tera Raids as an attacker.

Greninja's versatility allows it to be built in many different ways with the purpose of winning Tera Raid battles, so trainers have plenty of leeway to construct this starter to suit their playstyle. One great build, as one might expect, is to make this Pokemon a bona fide Water-type attacker.

Building Greninja for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids

Greninja can now step beyond the raid boss role in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Players can build Greninja in plenty of different ways for both Tera Raids and PvP, but it excels as a pure Water-type attacker in raids. Sure, it can effectively fight as a Dark-type user or as a Terastallized Poison-type battler when it has Gunk Shot; however, simply utilizing Greninja's well-tuned Water-type moveset makes it a force to be reckoned with if trainers don't want to use other options like Azumarill, Clawitzer, or Gyarados.

Greninja's Full Offense Water-type Build in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet

Nature - Adamant

- Adamant Ability - Torrent

- Torrent EV Point Distribution - 252 HP, 252 Attack, 4 Defense

- 252 HP, 252 Attack, 4 Defense Tera Type - Water

- Water Held Item - Shell Bell

- Shell Bell Moveset - Liquidation, Swords Dance, Rain Dance, Taunt

With this build, the Pokemon is extremely well-geared to hammer away at raid bosses using Liquidation as its primary attack. The ability Torrent gives this creature a 50% increase to its offensive stats, boosting Liquidation's damage even more.

Rain Dance and Swords Dance can also enhance this output if Greninja has time to set up a boost for its attack stats. Lastly, Taunt rounds out the build by forcing an opponent to use attack moves, keeping the Pokemon and its teammates safe from status alterations.

For an even more potent Water-type offense, this build utilizes a Water Tera Type to make Liquidation a move with capable nuking ability, thanks to its chance to lower an opponent's defense stat on contact. Meanwhile, the EV training is committed towards Greninja's HP, and the fact that it's carrying a Shell Bell makes the Water-type starter Pokemon durable by way of a high HP total and its ability to heal.

The major aspect trainers will need to be aware of when using Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves its weaknesses. Without a different Tera Type to Terastallize into, the creature possesses the same weaknesses to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-type moves and opponents. Fortunately, as long as trainers are smart about which raid boss they're taking on, Greninja should be relatively safe from taking super-effective damage from unexpected sources.

The entity is an excellent addition to any Tera Raid trainer's arsenal. As long as it's used wisely and players know which matchups to avoid, this Water-type starter can still deal a huge amount of damage in short order.

