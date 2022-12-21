Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Grimmsnarl PvP build

Grimmsnarl is the evolution of Impidimp and Morgrem in the Pokemon series. It is a capable fighter in Scarlet and Violet PvP.

Thanks to its solid offensive stats and durability, as well as its varied moveset, Grimmsnarl can set up stout defenses while also chipping away at opponents.

While Grimmsnarl isn't as deadly of an offensive powerhouse as some other creatures, it can set up walls and screens to protect itself from physical and special attack damage. It can do this while hitting opponents for decent damage and backing out of the fight when the battle gets too intense.

This essentially means that Grimmsnarl fits a "wall setter" role in the current meta, though it can also be built in other ways to fit different roles.

For Pokemon trainers hoping to use Grimmsnarl in PvP, it may be best to begin with a wall setter build before branching out.

Grimmsnarl's best nature, ability, moves, held item, and more as a wall setter in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet PvP

The good news for trainers hoping to run Grimmsnarl in PvP is that wall-setting builds are fairly easy to assemble, as the moves aren't difficult to get a hold of.

Grimmsnarl can also learn a few useful attack moves to round out its build. EV training may take some time. However, the results are well worth the effort, as Grimmsnarl can make for an excellent asset to many different team compositions.

Grimmsnarl's Wall Setter build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Nature - Impish

- Impish EV Point Allocations - 252 HP, 252 Defense, 4 Special Defense

- 252 HP, 252 Defense, 4 Special Defense Tera Type - Fairy

- Fairy Ability - Prankster

- Prankster Held Item - Light Clay

- Light Clay Moves - Spirit Break, Parting Shot, Light Screen, Reflect

With this build, Grimmsnarl can set up excellent defenses and outlast its opponents in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet PvP. It will also be able to back out quickly in battle if things aren't looking ideal.

Reflect and Light Screen protect the user from physical and special attacks, and Grimmsnarl can set it up quickly thanks to the priority boost that the Prankster ability provides. The held item, Light Clay, also extends the duration of Reflect and Light Screen by three turns, which is a huge plus in this build.

Grimmsnarl learns Spirit Break naturally through the evolution process. This move is its primary damage dealer while also possessing the benefit of reducing an opponent's special attack stat.

When things get too heated in battle, Grimmsnarl can use Parting Shot to reduce its opponent's attack and special attack stats before tagging in another Pokemon. This keeps the opponent offensively subdued while Grimmsnarl's teammates come in to clean things up.

If an opponent is setting up for stat raises, Grimmsnarl can also drop a move and use Taunt over an option like Parting Shot. Taunt will lock an opponent into using certain moves, keeping them from repetitively raising their stats and overcoming the defenses set by Reflect and Light Screen.

This build is an excellent support complement to a rounded-out team as long as Pokemon trainers don't expect Grimmsnarl to go on the offensive too often.

