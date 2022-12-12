Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Meowscarada Tera Raid build

As players approach Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's post-game, they may find themselves interested in pursuing the higher-difficulty Tera Raid Battles. These types of battles reward trainers who complete them with various items that can be sold for money or used to make their Pokemon stronger. The creatures caught during these battles also have a higher chance of having better IVs.

With players typically structuring their raid teams around the Pokemon they have spent their whole playthrough training, many may struggle to find a niche for their starting Pokemon. One of the three creatures players may need to optimize for these difficult battles is the fully evolved Grass-type starter, Meowscarada.

Given how differently Tera Raid Battles play compared to the rest of the fights players encounter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the builds and movesets they need to use will differ drastically. Here's how players can prepare their Meowscarada for these Raid Battles.

Building Meowscarada for Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Tera Raid Battle as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meowscarada's biggest weakness is its lack of defensive stats. Considering how tanky the majority of Raid Bosses have been in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players will need to use creatures that can take a few hits. Although Meowscarada has no useful attacks that can buff its defenses, it can learn Double Team to increase its evasion.

Another great move players will want to choose for their Meowscarada is its signature attack Flower Trick. This attack is similar to hide moves like Dig and always results in a critical hit when it lands. The power of this attack is also boosted by the same-type attack bonus, so it hits even harder.

Night Slash should be the third move players consider adding for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids. This is due to the attack benefiting from the same-type attack bonus and having an increased critical hit rate. This boost can then be amplified with the Scope Lens item.

The final attack players can choose is a bit niche, and most trainers may not opt to take it. Nevertheless, it can prove useful in challenging battles and can help teammates as well. Pollen Puff is a multi-use attack that can either deal good Bug-type damage to an opponent or heal allies if it's used on them.

Regarding Meowscarada's stats, players should EV train it for Attack and Speed with the remaining 4 EVs to be registered to HP. While some may think it would be best to put them into defensive stats, Meowscarada's base Defense and Special Defense are so low that they aren't really worth upgrading. Players can instead amplify its hit-and-run attacking strategy by increasing its Attack and Speed.

Although the Scope Lens is a great item to give to Meowscarada, there are better options that may vary depending on the situation. Given Miraidon's presence in Tera Raids, giving Meowscarada Electric Seeds may be a good idea. Electric Seeds will give the Pokemon a free Defense boost at the start of the battle.

