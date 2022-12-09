Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Veluza Tera Raid build

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Veluza is a Water/Psychic-type species that can be found both in the wild and as a raid boss in Paldea. It admittedly isn't a top-tier battle option, but it can still serve a solid purpose in battle with the right build in place.

This is no different for Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as Veluza can still counter certain opponents. Additionally, it possesses solid base attack and special attack stats, making it a decent offensive option in certain Tera Raids, particularly if it has favorable type matchups and a good Tera type of its own.

If players plan on using Veluza in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids, they will want to train it and outfit it for the best possible performance.

Trainers will want to focus on Veluza's attack and special attack stats when optimizing its Tera Raid build in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

When constructing any form of Tera Raid build, players will want to suit a creature's strengths as well as possible while covering for any of its inherent weaknesses.

Since Veluza isn't particularly sturdy, trainers will want to optimize it for maximum attack strength to help it take down the raid boss before it can deal much damage. Ideally, this means enhancing Veluza's best stats (attack, special attack) and giving it the best moves that can have their damage increased by the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB).

Since Veluza's highest stats in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are attack and special attack, trainers will want to focus on these stats while EV training. Additionally, it's best to find a Veluza with the Naughty nature, which gives it a 10% boost to its attack stat. If one can obtain its hidden ability Sharpness, it'll also receive a 1.5x damage modifier when using physical attacks that cut or slice targets.

With its EVs, nature, and ability taken care of, it's best to move to Veluza's attacks next. Since this Pokemon is solid with both physical and special attacks, it performs quite well, thanks to moves like Giga Impact, Hydro Pump, and either Blizzard or Psychic.

It's also wise to keep the move Fillet Away on Veluza. This is the creature's signature move and gives it the ability to halve its HP to boost its attack, special attack, and speed stats by two stages.

When considering Veluza's Tera type, Pokemon trainers will want to opt for either Water, Psychic, or Ice. Water and Psychic will empower STAB-compatible moves like Hydro Pump or Psychic. Meanwhile, Ice gives Veluza the ability to avoid its common elemental counters while also strengthening Blizzard if a trainer chooses to utilize it.

Lastly, a trainer will want to consider which item Veluza should hold during the battle. There are a few great options, such as Scope Lens, Focus Band, Muscle Band, and Weakness Policy.

Scope Lens enhances Veluza's critical hit chance, and Focus Band can occasionally keep it from fainting after being dealt with fatal moves (since it isn't particularly durable creature). Meanwhile, Muscle Band provides additional damage output for physical moves.

Weakness Policy is situational, but it will sharply increase Veluza's attack and special attack stats if it sustains super effective damage.

