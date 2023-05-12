Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Chesnaught Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

With the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can finally get to catch the iconic Spiny Armor Pokemon in Paldea. While the Gen IX regional Pokedex launched with a huge number of pocket monsters, it was still missing plenty from previous generations. Trainers around the world will have to strategize properly to defeat Chesnaught at the Tera Raid Battle to catch him and earn other rewards.
The Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event is divided into two halves. The first one began on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The second half will begin on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.
All you need to know about the Mighty Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
All the available information regarding the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including moves and abilities, are as follows:
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - Will not appear
- Mark - Mightiest Mark, referring to a pocket monster that has been caught in a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle
- Catchable - As with other black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, players can only catch Chesnaught once per save data.
- Tera Type - Rock
- Nature - Impish
- Ability - Bulletproof: According to Bulbapedia, it protects the using pocket monster from ball and bomb moves
- Moves - Earthquake, Hammer Arm, Stone Edge, Wood Hammer
- Additional Moves - Iron Defense, Bulk Up, Curse
All item drops from this event for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:
- EXP. Candy L
- EXP. Candy XL
- TM150
- Rare Candy
- Iron
- Star Piece
- Comet Shard
- Nugget
- Impish Mint
- PP Up
- Bottle Cap
- Rock Tera Shard
- Ability Capsule
- Ability Patch
Catching Chesnaught will also allow trainers to get their hands on its previous evolutions, namely Chespin and Quilladin. They can do so by breeding the Spiny Armor Pokemon with Ditto.
The best possible counters for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to use to defeat Chesnaught at this event are as follows:
- Annhilape (Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Bulk Up, and Adamant Nature)
- Koraidon (Swords Dance, Screech, Collision Course, Drain Punch, and Adamant Nature)
- Klefki (Magnet Rise, Metal Sound, Calm Mind, Flash Cannon, and Modest Nature)
- Decidueye (Giga Drain, Nasty Plot, Sunny Day, Solar Beam, and Modest Nature)
Players need to ensure that they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in-game if they wish to participate in the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to fight the Spiny Armor Pokemon while banding together with other trainers online.