Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Chesnaught Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

With the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can finally get to catch the iconic Spiny Armor Pokemon in Paldea. While the Gen IX regional Pokedex launched with a huge number of pocket monsters, it was still missing plenty from previous generations. Trainers around the world will have to strategize properly to defeat Chesnaught at the Tera Raid Battle to catch him and earn other rewards.

The Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event is divided into two halves. The first one began on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will come to an end on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The second half will begin on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will conclude on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC.

All you need to know about the Mighty Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

All the available information regarding the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including moves and abilities, are as follows:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Will not appear

Mark - Mightiest Mark, referring to a pocket monster that has been caught in a 7-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - As with other black crystal Tera Raid Battle events, players can only catch Chesnaught once per save data.

Tera Type - Rock

Nature - Impish

Ability - Bulletproof: According to Bulbapedia, it protects the using pocket monster from ball and bomb moves

Moves - Earthquake, Hammer Arm, Stone Edge, Wood Hammer

Additional Moves - Iron Defense, Bulk Up, Curse

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/42dVJwM Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here Chesnaught with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here ➡️pkmn.news/42dVJwM https://t.co/f663mEwLua

All item drops from this event for Pokemon GO trainers are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

TM150

Rare Candy

Iron

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Impish Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Rock Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

Catching Chesnaught will also allow trainers to get their hands on its previous evolutions, namely Chespin and Quilladin. They can do so by breeding the Spiny Armor Pokemon with Ditto.

The best possible counters for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers to use to defeat Chesnaught at this event are as follows:

Annhilape (Rage Fist, Drain Punch, Bulk Up, and Adamant Nature)

Koraidon (Swords Dance, Screech, Collision Course, Drain Punch, and Adamant Nature)

Klefki (Magnet Rise, Metal Sound, Calm Mind, Flash Cannon, and Modest Nature)

Decidueye (Giga Drain, Nasty Plot, Sunny Day, Solar Beam, and Modest Nature)

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

Players need to ensure that they have the latest version of the Poke Portal News downloaded in-game if they wish to participate in the ongoing Chesnaught Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they wish to fight the Spiny Armor Pokemon while banding together with other trainers online.

Poll : 0 votes