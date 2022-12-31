Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Cinderace Tera Raid: All moves, drops, counters, and more

Cinderace, the Striker Pokemon, has finally arrived in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The popular Fire-type pocket monster is the Tera Raid boss in the unique Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles that can be triggered by interacting with black crystals. This is the second event with a pocket monster bearing the Mightiest Mark. The first one showcased Charizard.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Tera Raid Battles are based on the unique gimmick of Terastalization, which was introduced by Game Freak in the Generation IX titles. These events provide a great opportunity for trainers to test their mettle against formidable pocket monsters, often boasting unique Tera Types. This article lists all the moves, stats, and more for the current Seven-Star Tera Raid boss for trainers to get acquainted with.

Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, ability, and more

Similar to Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle, Cinderace is also set to appear twice in the latest Generation IX titles. The current event began on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12:00 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, January 1, 2023, 11:59 pm UTC.

Serebii.net

Fighting Tera Type Cinderace is in 7 Star Tera Raid Battles until Sunday January 1st at 23:59 UTC



The pocket monster will again return on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 am UTC and will depart on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59 pm UTC. With this event, Cinderace made its debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with players also being able to acquire Raboot and Scorbunny through the means of breeding.

The essential information for the Unrivaled Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event is as follows:

Level - Lv. 100

Star Level - 7

Shiny chance - Nil

Mark - Mightiest Mark: Signifies a pocket monster that was caught from a Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle

Catchable - The Tera Raid pocket monster can only be captured once per game save. Players can engage in the event multiple times to get other rewards.

Tera Type - Fighting

Ability - Libero

Moves - High Jump Kick, Pyro Ball, Acrobatics, Iron Head

Additional Moves - Bulk Up

All the possible item drops from defeating Unrivaled Cinderace are as follows:

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Fighting Tera Shard

TM064

Ability Patch

Rare Candy

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Adamant Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Ability Capsule

Given its Fighting Tera Type, trainers are advised to use Psychic and Fairy-type moves to take Cinderace down as the Pokemon will be weak to them. The two best pocket-monster options for the Seven-Star Tera Raid are Espathra and Slowbro. Interested readers can learn more about these creatures' effective move sets and other counters in this article.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players need to make sure that they have unlocked black crystals in the game and have downloaded the latest Poke Portal News if they want to participate in the Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles. The download should happen automatically. If it does not, gamers can get the same by going into the X menu, navigating to the Mystery Gift option, and then clicking on Check Poke Portal News.

Pokémon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types! In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/r1wZcWTnXn

For the black crystals requirement, gamers will have to complete the main storyline, the post-game Academy Ace tournament, and participate in multiple Tera Raids before they can get a call from Jacq. Even if Seven-Star Tera Raid Battles are not unlocked, trainers can still participate in the ongoing event.

They can do so by jumping into multiplayer sessions with other players over the internet. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players do need to keep in mind that to do so, they will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership.

