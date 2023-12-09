Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dragon Dialga Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

For the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Dialga, the box Legendary from Pokemon Diamond, will be available for trainers to catch. It will be made available through 5-star Tera Raids that start at 4 pm PST on December 7, 2023, and end at 3:59 pm PST on December 21, 2023. Other than this, the only way to obtain this Pocket Monster in Generation IX is via Pokemon HOME.

Trainers wishing to participate in Dragon Dialga Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will do well to note some of the best counters to the critter so that they can beat it easily. This article gives you an overview of how you can go about doing that.

5-star Dragon Dialga Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

By default, Dialga is a Steel and Dragon-type Pocket Monster in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In this raid battle, it will have the following attributes:

Tera type: Dragon

Ability: Pressure

IVs: 31 in each stat

Nature: Quiet

Potential moves: Draco Meteor, Earth Power, Fire Blast, Steel Beam, Trick Room, Stealth Rock, and Iron Defense

Best counters to Dragon Dialga in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s 5-star Tera Raids

Since Dialga will be Terastallizing into a Dragon-type Pocket Monster, it is best to use Fairy-type counters. This is because they are immune to incoming Dragon-type damage and can hit back with super effective attacks.

The following are the best counters to Dialga:

1) Azumarill

Tera type: Fairy

Ability: Huge Power

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Adamant

EV Spread: 252 Atk / 252 Sp. Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Belly Drum, Play Rough, Liquidation, Charm

2) Klefki

Tera type: Fairy

Ability: Prankster

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / 252 Sp. Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Calm Mind, Metal Sound, Dazzling Gleam, Magnet Rise

3) Arceus (Fairy)

Tera type: Normal

Ability: Multitype

Held Item: Pixie Plate

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / Sp. 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Judgement, Acid Spray, Recover, Calm Mind

4) Sylveon

Tera type: Fairy

Ability: Pixilate

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / Sp. 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Hyper Voice, Draining Kiss, Fake Tears, Calm Mind / Misty Terrain

5) Fezandipiti

Tera type: Fairy

Ability: Toxic Chain

Held Item: Shell Bell

Nature: Modest

EV Spread: 252 Sp. Atk / Sp. 252 Def / 4 HP

Moveset: Moonblast, Acid Spray, Light Screen, Nasty Plot

Tips and tricks for Dragon Dialga raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Dialga in the anime (Image via TPC)

Dialga is a formidable raid boss, and it is likely to start off the battle with Trick Room. This lets it utilize its low Speed and attack first in the starting rounds of the battle. It will also set up Stealth Rocks, discouraging you from switching out or using Ice-type counters.

At 50% health, or when the raid timer is at the halfway mark, Dialga will use Iron Defense. This should not be a matter of concern for you if you are using Special Attack-based counters.

Anyway, if you keep these things in mind, you can defeat Dragon Dialga raids easily. You may even consider attempting to solo defeat the critter.

In other news, a host of Legendary Pocket Monsters will be returning to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the Indigo Disk DLC.