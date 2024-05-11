Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid is the ongoing event in the latest Gen IX titles. The Soloist Pokemon isn't normally encounterable in Paldea and thus you shouldn't miss out on the chance. Our article provides you with Fairy Primarina moves, its scripted actions, and plenty more.
The Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle occurs in the following phases:
- Friday, May 10, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC
- Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC
For those looking for a quick guide into whether Fairy Primarina be soloed, an OHKO guide, and Tera Raid counter guide, we have got that covered too.
Mighty Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, scripted actions, and more
The available information for the Mighty Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
- Level - Lv. 100
- Star Level - 7
- Shiny chance - None
- Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates that the Pokemon was defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.
- Catchable - Primarina can only be caught once per save data.
- Tera Type - Fairy
- Nature - Modest
- Held Item - None
- Ability - Liquid Voice: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon.
- Moves - Moonblast, Sparkling Aria, Sing, Psychic.
- Additional Moves - Encore, Surf.
- Notes - HP multiplier: *35 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera Scale: 128
Also Read: All item drops from Mighty Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle event
The scripted actions for this battle are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):
You will need to have Poke Portal News updated to its latest version (Go to Mystery Gift in the in-game X menu and click on Check Poke Portal News). You will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the event with other trainers over the internet.