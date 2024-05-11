Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid: All moves, scripted actions, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid is the ongoing event in the latest Gen IX titles. The Soloist Pokemon isn't normally encounterable in Paldea and thus you shouldn't miss out on the chance. Our article provides you with Fairy Primarina moves, its scripted actions, and plenty more.

The Fairy Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle occurs in the following phases:

Friday, May 10, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC

Friday, May 17, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 11:59 pm UTC

For those looking for a quick guide into whether Fairy Primarina be soloed, an OHKO guide, and Tera Raid counter guide, we have got that covered too.

Mighty Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Moves, scripted actions, and more

Mighty Primarina 7-star Battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The available information for the Mighty Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Level - Lv. 100

Lv. 100 Star Level - 7

7 Shiny chance - None

None Mark - The Mightiest Mark indicates that the Pokemon was defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

The Mightiest Mark indicates that the Pokemon was defeated and caught in a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. Catchable - Primarina can only be caught once per save data.

Primarina can only be caught once per save data. Tera Type - Fairy

Fairy Nature - Modest

Modest Held Item - None

None Ability - Liquid Voice: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon.

Liquid Voice: According to Bulbapedia, it changes sound-based moves into Water-type moves of the Pokemon. Moves - Moonblast, Sparkling Aria, Sing, Psychic.

Moonblast, Sparkling Aria, Sing, Psychic. Additional Moves - Encore, Surf.

Encore, Surf. Notes - HP multiplier: *35 | Shield Damage: 20% Std, 30% Tera, 70% Matching Tera Scale: 128

Also Read: All item drops from Mighty Primarina 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

The scripted actions for this battle are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Action Timing Shield Activation 80% HP Remaining

75% Time Remaining Reduce Tera Orb Charge 90% Time Remaining Primarina Stats & Status Reset 85% Time Remaining Player Stats & Status Reset 80% Time Remaining Primarina uses Encore 79% Time Remaining Primarina uses Surf 50% HP Remaining Primarina Stats & Status Reset 35% HP Remaining

You will need to have Poke Portal News updated to its latest version (Go to Mystery Gift in the in-game X menu and click on Check Poke Portal News). You will also need a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the event with other trainers over the internet.