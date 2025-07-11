Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid is now live. The event is definitely a challenging clash, but the opportunity to catch it and earning rare rewards after winning is worth investing in. Players will have to carefully prepare and assemble a strong team in order to have any chance at all.
Here's what you'll need to know to get ready for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid, including the best counters, weaknesses, and what you can look forward to earning.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid: Event schedule and details
The Mighty Kommo-o event runs on the following dates:
- July 11 – July 13, 2025
- July 18 – July 20, 2025
Throughout this special limited-time event, Kommo-o will be seen in 7-Star Raids with a Fighting Tera Type. Similar to past 7-Star events, you'll only be able to catch one Kommo-o per save file, and the one you catch will have the special Mightiest Mark.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior
Attributes
- Tera type: Fighting
- Ability: Soundproof
- IVs: 31 in each stat
- Nature: Naughty (+ Attack, - Sp. Defense.)
- Moves: Close Combat, Dragon Claw, Iron Head, Boomburst
- Additional Moves: Clangorous Soul, Clanging Scales
- Mark: Mightiest Mark
Raid behavior
- Start of raid - Kommo-o uses Clangorous Soul
- 93% HP / 93% Time - Tera Energy Shield Activation
- 75% Time - Player Status and Stats Reset
- 60% Time - Kommo-o Stats and Status Reset
- 80% HP - Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales
- 55% HP - Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales
- 40% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips
Though Kommo-o is normally a Dragon/Fighting-type, its Tera Type in this event is pure Fighting, which alters its weaknesses. Here's how to exploit that:
Effective Types:
- Flying
- Psychic
- Fairy
Although Flying- and Psychic-type Pokemon are both good choices for this boss, pure Fairy-types are not advised. Kommo-o's Iron Head will take advantage of their Steel-type weakness.
Best counters to Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Slowbro
- Tera type: Psychic
- Ability: Oblivious
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Modest
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 Sp. Atk
- Moveset: Slack Off, Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power
Annihilape
- Tera type: Ghost
- Ability: Defiant
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Nature: Adamant
- EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4
- Moveset: Rage Fist, Bulk Up, Focus Energy, Screech
All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raids
Guaranteed rewards:
- Exp. Candy L x6
- Exp. Candy XL x4
- Protein x5
- Fighting Tera Shard x40
- Fighting Tera Shard x20
- TM167 x1 Once
- Ability Patch x1 Once
Random item drops:
- Exp. Candy L x3 (13%)
- Exp. Candy L x5 (16%)
- Rare Candy x2 (8%)
- Exp. Candy XL x2 (5%)
- Protein x5 (8%)
- Star Piece x2 (8%)
- Comet Shard x1 (2%)
- Nugget x2 (5%)
- Naughty Mint x1 (3%)
- PP Up x1 (5%)
- Bottle Cap x1 (4%)
- Fighting Tera Shard x20 (5%)
- Ability Capsule x1 (2%)
- Ability Patch x1 (1%)
- Sweet Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
- Salty Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
- Sour Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
- Bitter Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
- Spicy Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
