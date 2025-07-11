  • home icon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Jul 11, 2025 10:50 GMT
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid is now live. The event is definitely a challenging clash, but the opportunity to catch it and earning rare rewards after winning is worth investing in. Players will have to carefully prepare and assemble a strong team in order to have any chance at all.

Here's what you'll need to know to get ready for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid, including the best counters, weaknesses, and what you can look forward to earning.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid: Event schedule and details

The Mighty Kommo-o event runs on the following dates:

  • July 11 – July 13, 2025
  • July 18 – July 20, 2025

Throughout this special limited-time event, Kommo-o will be seen in 7-Star Raids with a Fighting Tera Type. Similar to past 7-Star events, you'll only be able to catch one Kommo-o per save file, and the one you catch will have the special Mightiest Mark.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

  • Tera type: Fighting
  • Ability: Soundproof
  • IVs: 31 in each stat
  • Nature: Naughty (+ Attack, - Sp. Defense.)
  • Moves: Close Combat, Dragon Claw, Iron Head, Boomburst
  • Additional Moves: Clangorous Soul, Clanging Scales
  • Mark: Mightiest Mark

Raid behavior

  • Start of raid - Kommo-o uses Clangorous Soul
  • 93% HP / 93% Time - Tera Energy Shield Activation
  • 75% Time - Player Status and Stats Reset
  • 60% Time - Kommo-o Stats and Status Reset
  • 80% HP - Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales
  • 55% HP - Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales
  • 40% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Kommo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Kommo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Kommo-o is normally a Dragon/Fighting-type, its Tera Type in this event is pure Fighting, which alters its weaknesses. Here's how to exploit that:

Effective Types:

  • Flying
  • Psychic
  • Fairy

Although Flying- and Psychic-type Pokemon are both good choices for this boss, pure Fairy-types are not advised. Kommo-o's Iron Head will take advantage of their Steel-type weakness.

Best counters to Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slowbro

  • Tera type: Psychic
  • Ability: Oblivious
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Modest
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 Sp. Atk
  • Moveset: Slack Off, Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power
Annihilape

  • Tera type: Ghost
  • Ability: Defiant
  • Held Item: Shell Bell
  • Nature: Adamant
  • EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4
  • Moveset: Rage Fist, Bulk Up, Focus Energy, Screech

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raids

Guaranteed rewards:

  • Exp. Candy L x6
  • Exp. Candy XL x4
  • Protein x5
  • Fighting Tera Shard x40
  • Fighting Tera Shard x20
  • TM167 x1 Once
  • Ability Patch x1 Once
Random item drops:

  • Exp. Candy L x3 (13%)
  • Exp. Candy L x5 (16%)
  • Rare Candy x2 (8%)
  • Exp. Candy XL x2 (5%)
  • Protein x5 (8%)
  • Star Piece x2 (8%)
  • Comet Shard x1 (2%)
  • Nugget x2 (5%)
  • Naughty Mint x1 (3%)
  • PP Up x1 (5%)
  • Bottle Cap x1 (4%)
  • Fighting Tera Shard x20 (5%)
  • Ability Capsule x1 (2%)
  • Ability Patch x1 (1%)
  • Sweet Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
  • Salty Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
  • Sour Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
  • Bitter Herba Mystica x1 (3%)
  • Spicy Herba Mystica x1 (3%)

Edited by Aashish Victor
