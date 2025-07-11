Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid is now live. The event is definitely a challenging clash, but the opportunity to catch it and earning rare rewards after winning is worth investing in. Players will have to carefully prepare and assemble a strong team in order to have any chance at all.

Here's what you'll need to know to get ready for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid, including the best counters, weaknesses, and what you can look forward to earning.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid: Event schedule and details

The Mighty Kommo-o event runs on the following dates:

July 11 – July 13, 2025

July 18 – July 20, 2025

Throughout this special limited-time event, Kommo-o will be seen in 7-Star Raids with a Fighting Tera Type. Similar to past 7-Star events, you'll only be able to catch one Kommo-o per save file, and the one you catch will have the special Mightiest Mark.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid: Moveset, ability, and raid behavior

Attributes

Tera type: Fighting

Fighting Ability: Soundproof

Soundproof IVs: 31 in each stat

31 in each stat Nature: Naughty (+ Attack, - Sp. Defense.)

Naughty (+ Attack, - Sp. Defense.) Moves: Close Combat, Dragon Claw, Iron Head, Boomburst

Close Combat, Dragon Claw, Iron Head, Boomburst Additional Moves: Clangorous Soul, Clanging Scales

Clangorous Soul, Clanging Scales Mark: Mightiest Mark

Raid behavior

Start of raid - Kommo-o uses Clangorous Soul

- Kommo-o uses Clangorous Soul 93% HP / 93% Time - Tera Energy Shield Activation

- Tera Energy Shield Activation 75% Time - Player Status and Stats Reset

- Player Status and Stats Reset 60% Time - Kommo-o Stats and Status Reset

- Kommo-o Stats and Status Reset 80% HP - Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales

- Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales 55% HP - Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales

- Kommo-o uses Clanging Scales 40% HP - Player Status and Stats Reset

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid guide: Weaknesses and tips

Kommo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though Kommo-o is normally a Dragon/Fighting-type, its Tera Type in this event is pure Fighting, which alters its weaknesses. Here's how to exploit that:

Effective Types:

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Although Flying- and Psychic-type Pokemon are both good choices for this boss, pure Fairy-types are not advised. Kommo-o's Iron Head will take advantage of their Steel-type weakness.

Best counters to Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slowbro

Tera type : Psychic

: Psychic Ability: Oblivious

Oblivious Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Modest

Modest EV Spread: 252 HP / 4 Def / 252 Sp. Atk

252 HP / 4 Def / 252 Sp. Atk Moveset: Slack Off, Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power

Annihilape

Tera type : Ghost

: Ghost Ability: Defiant

Defiant Held Item: Shell Bell

Shell Bell Nature: Adamant

Adamant EV Spread: 252 HP / 252 Atk / 4

252 HP / 252 Atk / 4 Moveset: Rage Fist, Bulk Up, Focus Energy, Screech

All possible rewards from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fighting Kommo-o 7-star Tera Raids

Guaranteed rewards:

Exp. Candy L x6

Exp. Candy XL x4

Protein x5

Fighting Tera Shard x40

Fighting Tera Shard x20

TM167 x1 Once

Ability Patch x1 Once

Random item drops:

Exp. Candy L x3 (13%)

Exp. Candy L x5 (16%)

Rare Candy x2 (8%)

Exp. Candy XL x2 (5%)

Protein x5 (8%)

Star Piece x2 (8%)

Comet Shard x1 (2%)

Nugget x2 (5%)

Naughty Mint x1 (3%)

PP Up x1 (5%)

Bottle Cap x1 (4%)

Fighting Tera Shard x20 (5%)

Ability Capsule x1 (2%)

Ability Patch x1 (1%)

Sweet Herba Mystica x1 (3%)

Salty Herba Mystica x1 (3%)

Sour Herba Mystica x1 (3%)

Bitter Herba Mystica x1 (3%)

Spicy Herba Mystica x1 (3%)

