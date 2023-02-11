Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Grafaiai PvP build

Grafaiai is a Poison/Normal-type Pokemon that was introduced in the Scarlet and Violet games. It evolves from Shroodle starting from Level 28.

You can catch both Shroodle and Grafaiai in Tagtree Thicket. You can also find a Level 48 Tera Bug Grafaiai in the North Province of Area One.

Grafaiai might not look like much, but it has a unique type combination and access to the Prankster ability, along with impressive stats in certain fields. This makes it a great pick that you can use to take your opponents by surprise.

This article explains how to build your Grafaiai with the perfect EVs, item, nature, Tera type, and moveset to set you up for success in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP battles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best PvP build for Grafaiai to shine as a Prankster attack lead in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Being a Poison and Normal-type Pokemon, Grafaiai has four resistances and one immunity. The Pocket Monster resists Poison, Bug, Grass, and Fairy-type moves and is immune to Ghost-type attacks. It takes super effective damage from Ground and Psychic-type moves.

Grafaiai is quite a fast Pokemon with 110 base Speed and has a respectable Attack and Special Attack. Its defenses and HP are quite poor, so don't expect it to stay on the battlefield for too long.

Grafaiai's strength lies in its Prankster ability, which lets it use status moves at the highest priority on the battlefield. This is the reason why Murkrow has risen to such high popularity in the PvP scene.

Here is the best build for Grafaiai:

Ability: Prankster

Prankster Nature: Jolly (-Speed. -Special Attack)

Jolly (-Speed. -Special Attack) EVs: 252 Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed

252 Attack / 4 Special Defense / 252 Speed Moves: Taunt + Gunk Shot/Poison Jab + Knock Off + Parting Shot

Taunt + Gunk Shot/Poison Jab + Knock Off + Parting Shot Tera-Type: Poison

Poison Item: Focus Sash

Grafaiai's PvP build explained

Grafaiai's Speed and Attack are its best stats at 110 and 95, respectively, so maxing them out with 252 EVs in each slot is a good idea. Putting the remaining 4 EVs in its Special Defense slot will give the Pocket Monster a strong Attack of 161 and Speed of around 170 on the battlefield.

Giving it a Jolly nature will further boost its Speed stat at the cost of its Special Attack, which will not be used anyway.

Giving Grafaiai Focus Sash will ensure it can get at least one round of damage out before fainting. However, it is advisable to switch it out after the first turn using Parting Shot so it can use Taunt one more time or do damage later in the game using its offensive moves.

As for the moveset, Taunt should be the first move you use to ensure your opponent can't boost its stats or set up entry hazards on your side of the field. Gunk Shot is the most powerful STAB move that Grafaiai can learn, but it has an accuracy of 80%. If you want something more reliable, then go for Poison Jab.

Knock Off gives you excellent coverage against Ghost and Psychic-type creatures with the added benefit of ridding them of the item they are holding. Parting Shot should be the last move on your Toxic Monkey Pokemon, as it allows you to switch out easily while reducing the opponent's Attack and Special Attack by a single stage.

Grafaiai can't make good use of a defensive Tera, as its defenses are too weak. Tera Poison gives you the added padding you need to hit harder with your Poison-type attacks.

Grafaiai is a niche pick that can take your opponent by surprise and be a pain to deal with unless they have a team specifically designed to deal with it.

